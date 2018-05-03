PREP SOCCER: Unity Christian girls earn shot at 3rd state title
The win gives the Lady Lions a spot in Saturday’s state championship game against Peachtree Academy and a shot at bringing home the program’s third-straight state title.
Unity (7-2-2) opened the scoring in the 25th minute of Tuesday’s match in Opelika, Alabama, with a goal from Maggie Eddins. Her sister, Tori Eddins, added an insurance goal in the second half to secure the win.
Keeper Chanceley Book held on for her sixth shutout in goal of the season with seven saves, while the Lady Lions’ defense, led by sweeper Bella Posey, provided key support.
Saturday’s championship match will begin at 1 p.m. at MOBA Soccer Academy in Peachtree City.