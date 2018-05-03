PREP SOCCER: Rome Wolves can't get comeback win over Grady
In the Sweet Sixteen of the GHSA state playoffs, the Rome High boys’ team fell to a surging Grady squad, 5-3, at Barron Stadium on Wednesday to cut its season short.
Rome held a 2-1 lead at halftime of its Class 5A match after recovering from an early Grady goal in the third minute of the match. The Wolves (14-4) didn’t score again until seven seconds were left in the game, by which time the visiting Knights had built a 5-2 advantage.
Eduardo Zavala scored twice for Rome, while Sergio Garcia had the team’s third goal. Zavala had several close chances for a goal in the first half, including one that deflected off the left post, but wouldn’t get his first goal until the 33rd minute.
Garcia’s goal came in the 40th minute with just 33 seconds left after Cristian Fonseca sent a free kick into the box and Garcia worked it inside and into the net. Grady scored four unanswered goals in the second half, and Zavala cut the deficit in the final minute with Rome’s last goal of the season.