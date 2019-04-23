For a team that climbed out of a mid-season slump and overcame obstacles on its way to the postseason, there was no doubt the Rome Lady Wolves would respond to adversity.
A rousing second half gave the Rome High girls’ soccer team new life against Riverwood on Tuesday, tying the game at 2-2 and 3-3 before one last push gave the visitors the edge and the Lady Wolves lost 4-3 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
It was a tough way to end the season for Rome, which had a five-game win streak early before keeper Michelle Monzalvo and senior Josie Cole were injured. After losses to Region 7-5A opponents Carrollton and Paulding County, the Lady Wolves regrouped and picked up shutout wins over Hiram and Kell to finish second in the region.
“Anytime for seniors when their season’s over it’s a little sad, and I know they wanted to win and keep going. We’ll just build on this for next year,” Rome coach Jessica Hewitt said. “We talked about what a good season it was and I was proud of them for fighting in the second half. Even when it wasn’t going our way to begin with.”
Rome (11-7) battled to make any offensive moves in the first 40 minutes Tuesday at Barron Stadium. Riverwood, the No. 3 seed from Region 6-5A, used two close-range opportunities to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Hewitt could see there was something wrong.
“We’re a pretty high-energy team and we weren’t that in the first half,” she said. “At halftime we talked about just acting like you want to be here and this is a great opportunity being in the state playoffs. Not everybody gets to do this.”
Junior Mae Pierce made two blistering shots on goal in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, including one that ricocheted off the top bar, before Allyson Harris made her presence known.
The quick-footed junior caught Riverwood keeper Tess McQuary out of the net near the top of the box and got by her for a sure shot on goal that put Rome on the board in the 56th minute.
Pierce would add to that just under a minute later when a free kick by Janet Hartman from 20-yards out was deflected by McQuary at the top of the goal and into Pierce’s waiting foot to tie it up, 2-2.
“We talked about how in the first half we were trying to play through their back line and how we either have to hit it over them or play the diagonal ball through and hit it wide,” Hewitt said. “So we made those couple of adjustments. Their speed up top puts pressure on people.”
After a series of close calls by Harris and Pierce to take the lead, Riverwood (10-6-2) did just that in the 63rd minute after a scrum in front of the Rome goal.
The Lady Wolves answered just five minutes later as Harris made a rocket pass to Zoe Diehl on the opposite side of the goal and boomed a shot past McQuary to make it 3-3.
A rainbow shot by Riverwood’s McKenzie Fredericks cleared Monzalvo’s outreached hands to put the Lady Raiders up 4-3 in the 72nd minute, and Rome was unable to create another opportunity in the final eight minutes.
Hewitt said while they are disappointed, she knows they have a good foundation to build on for next season.
“We always want to win region, but making it to state is a good thing,” Hewitt said. “We’re for the most part pretty young still, so this will be a good transition into next year and hopefully another taste of the state tournament.”
GOLF: Armuchee boys edge Coosa
Will Holloway shot a low score of 52 and the Armuchee Indians defeated Coosa 239-246 at Stonebridge Golf Club on Tuesday.
Landon Tate was Coosa’s low medallist, shooting a 56 in the nine-hole round to lead the Eagles.
For Armuchee, Cole Arasmith finished with a 60, while Will Holcombe shot a 63, and Joey Cerniglia and C.J. Kelly each had 64.
Coosa’s Brandon Cooper was third overall and second for the Eagles with a 62 on the day, while Lake Smith shot a 63, and Jose Benayidez and Michael Fuller each finished with 65.
Armuchee will next play in the Area 3-AA tournament on May 6 at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown.