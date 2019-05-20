Sydni Hazelwood, a junior forward at Pepperell High School, was named MVP of the DiVarsity.com Georgia High School Girls' All-Star Soccer Game on Sunday at Sprayberry High School in Marietta.
Hazelwood scored two goals for the Red Team in a 4-0 win over the Blue Team in the contest that pitted some of the state’s top female soccer players from all classifications against each other.
She scored her first goal with just 10 seconds left before halftime to give the Red Team a 1-0 lead. With the Red All-Stars holding a 2-0 lead, Hazelwood slotted her second goal in the 62nd minute to extend her team’s lead to three goals.
Prior to the game, Hazelwood was also named the Class AA Girls Student-Athlete of the Year by DiVarsity.com, and received that award during a ceremony following the match.
Hazelwood was joined at the All-Star game by her Lady Dragon teammate Marleni Perez. Perez, a sophomore midfielder, also played well in the match and contributed to the Red team’s dominating possession that kept the Blue team out of the net.
“I am extremely proud of both of these athletes,” Pepperell girls’ coach Deana Spranza said. “Their hard work on and off the field deserves this recognition and they both showed how much they mean to our team by going toe-to-toe with the best players in the state and performing amazingly well.”
Additionally, Pepperell goalkeeper Bre Culpepper was named to the All-Star team but was unable to attend Sunday’s game.
DiVarsity.com has sponsored the Georgia All-Star Soccer Games for both boys and girls for 21 years and recognizes players and coaches in all classifications.