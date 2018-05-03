PREP SOCCER: 2nd half surge lifts Model’s boys into the state quarterfinals
With no score, the game on paper was still up for grabs. But Model had gained some advantage with the effort it had displayed. And it wouldn’t be long before the Blue Devils would put a rough start behind them en route to a 4-0 win at home.
“We talked at halftime, and we knew there were a few times in the first half where we could have gone a little bit harder,” Model coach Donnie Mendence said. “But we talked about letting stuff go and playing our way. In the second half, we started to work around the edges more and tried to put it across, and it worked out pretty well.”
The break came 10 minutes into the second half when Tee Jarrard took a pass from Nathan Weaver near midfield and worked his way up, putting a shot past the Cavaliers’ keeper and into the back of the net. The Blue Devils (16-2) scored three more times in the next 30 minutes and kept the visitors out of their attack zone in between.
“Once we got that first goal off our chest it was just a relief,” Mendence said. “One of the things I forget sometimes is to remind our guys to play loose. That loosened us up and we stopped worrying about how calls were going and what shots to take. We just went out and played soccer.”
Jason Ortega followed up Jarrard’s goal in the 61st minute by scoring on a free kick 10 yards outside the box that entered the top right quadrant. Matthew Syverson would score the final two goals. Nathan Weaver had a pair of assists, while Shane O’Neill had one.
Goalkeeper David Clark had two saves as Callaway had just nine shots in the game. Model finished with 24.
Still, the game featured some physical battles for control, leading to four yellow cards being issued. Just one of those went to a Blue Devil.
“Their intensity and relentlessness is the most we have seen all year,” Mendence said. “I mean, we had seen it on film, but to see it in person was something else. Those guys just do not give up.”
Model not only set the mark for most wins in a season with the second-round victory, it also earned a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time ever. The Blue Devils will host the winner of Wednesday’s match between Dodge County and Jeff Davis in the next round, the results of which were not available as of press time.