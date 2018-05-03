PREP SOCCER: Morrison comes through for Model girls in Sweet 16
It’s a decision that reached its full impact in the final minutes of overtime and gave the Lady Devils a rallying moment in the state playoffs.
Morrison successfully defended an on-point penalty kick inside the box by Callaway’s Kelly Carlisle in the 89th minute, deflecting the high shot and scooping it up soon after to safeguard a 4-3 Model lead and the team’s return to the Elite Eight.
“It was her chance to shine, and she really brought it today,” Crowder said. “Defending a penalty kick is probably the hardest job on the field, plus the sun was in her eyes. It’s one of those chances that doesn’t come around often, and what a game to do it in.”
Morrison, who usually splits time in goal with sophomore Bethany Crawley, finished with eight saves in the second-round match, which was tied 3-3 at the end of full time.
Jennifer Espinoza, who scored in the first half to give Model (16-1-1) a 1-0 lead, tacked on the game-winner in the 84th minute after bringing the ball down to the left side of the keeper during the first overtime period. Another shot was saved by the Callaway keeper just before Morrison’s heroics.
After the game was tied 1-1 at halftime, Callaway took a 2-1 lead early in the second half. But Model’s Lauren Akemon made it 2-2 with a penalty kick past the keeper and into the left corner of the goal in the 49th minute. Nora Grace Snow put the Lady Devils back on top nine minutes later as she sent a shot from about 20 yards out.
“I feel like today we had some periods where we were kind of sloppy, but all that matters is we were able to finish it,” Crowder said. “We played a little too much ‘kick ball,’ but we overcame the way we started out. And the way we played in overtime is the way we should have played the whole game.”
Model will have a quick turnaround and get ready to host East Laurens in the quarterfinals on Friday a year after they lost to eventual state champion St. Vincents’ in the same round.