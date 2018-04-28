PREP SOCCER: Model stays on task to start playoffs
Both will now host Callaway in the Sweet Sixteen on Tuesday. The girls will start at 5 p.m., while the boys are set to begin at 7 p.m.
In Friday’s girls’ game, Model was able to apply heavy pressure in the attacking third throughout the game, getting multiple chances at the net.
Coach Kacie Crowder credited her team’s defense and mid-field with controlling the flow of the game.
“We knew that they had a few fast players and that they were going to be really physical,” she said, “so we worked a lot this week on being very aggressive on the ball and knowing who we needed to cover, and I think we did a really good job of executing that.”
The Lady Devils (15-1-1) drew a penalty kick in the 20th minute that Anna Ruth Parker put just wide. Parker would redeem herself just a minute later, however, when she arched a corner kick that glanced off the Putnam County keeper’s hands and into the back of the net.
A second Parker strike from just outside the box increased the Lady Devils’ advantage to 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Lauren Akemon drew a free kick just outside the box 15 minutes later that she fired over Putnam County’s wall and into the back of the net for the 3-0 lead.
In the boys’ game, Model jumped out to a quick start, getting a goal in the third minute of the match when Nathan Weaver knocked home a cross from Matthew Syverson.
Jason Ortega struck from 25 yards out to score the first of his two goals in the 16th minute. Model keeper David Clark made a diving save after being put in a one-on-one situation in the 29th minute that maintained the shutout before Weaver fired another goal past the diving opposing keeper in the 38th minute to give the Blue Devils the 3-0 lead going into halftime.
The theme of owning the sidelines before centering the ball to the box would continue throughout the game. Coach Donnie Mendence had emphasized to his team all week the potential of attacking Social Circle on the outside.
“We knew they ran a 4-5-1, so we knew it was going to be really compact on the inside,” he said. “We really wanted to attack them on the wings, and then come outside-in on them. I think we did that to perfection.”
The break did nothing to slow down Model’s momentum. The Blue Devils (15-2) broke the match wide open in a 10-minute span that saw Tee Jarrard add a goal, Weaver net his third of the night, and Syverson strike home a loose ball in the box.
When the dust cleared in the 63rd minute, it was 6-0 in Model’s favor.
“I like our speed,” Mendence said. “Our speed is phenomenal. We switched to the 4-3-3 a few weeks ago against Coosa and discovered that it really helped our outside mid-fielders, now they’re at the top, like Matthew and Nathan, and it’s really opening everything up.”
Weaver would finish the night with three goals and an assist, Syverson with a goal and four assists, and Ortega with two goals and an assist.
Senior Anderson Byrd prevented the shutout for the Redskins, knocking home a deflection from a free kick in the 69th minute to make it 6-1. A 74th-minute strike from Ortega would set the final score.
“Moving forward, we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Weaver said. “We’re a great team and I think we can do it all.”