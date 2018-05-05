PREP SOCCER: Model boys post shutout, Lady Devils lose shootout in Elite Eight
Model’s boys’ team defeated Jeff Davis 4-0 in its first-ever Elite Eight matchup, while the Lady Devils lost 5-4 in a shootout after playing East Laurens to a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime.
It was a pair of three-minute spurts that gave the Blue Devils (17-2) the offensive power they needed to eclipse the visiting Yellow Jackets. And their strong-standing defense helped give them their second shutout in a row.
Captain Jason Ortega began a quick sequence in the opening minute from midfield, getting the ball to Tee Jarrard before he slipped it over to Matthew Syverson on the right side. The junior then shot past the Jeff Davis keeper and put Model up 1-0 just 43 seconds into the match.
Syverson would accomplish nearly the same shot less than two minutes later off of another assist from Jarrard. The 2-0 score would stand for the rest of the half and on into the second half until Jarrard would get a goal of his own in the 65th minute thanks to a well-placed pass from Ortega.
The two seniors traded roles in the 67th minute, as Jarrard fed Ortega for a top-shelf shot that set the final score, 4-0. Model keeper David Clark recorded five saves to earn the clean sheet.
The win improved Model’s mark for most wins in a season, which it set earlier this week with its Sweet 16 victory over Callaway. The Blue Devils’ inaugural appearance in the Final Four will come Tuesday, at home, as they host the winner of Saturday’s game between Putnam County and Harlem.
The Model girls’ team (17-1-1) pushed the Lady Falcons in a show of will and determination as the Lady Devils held the 2017 state runner-ups scoreless for the first time since last year’s state championship game, which they lost to St. Vincents’ 10-0.
After no goals were made in full time or the two five-minute overtime periods, the teams set up for the penalty shootout for the first time this season.
Each team made their shots until the fourth round, when Model’s Nora Grace Snow’s shot went high left and hit off the top of the goal. Leilani Rojas would get one just past the Lady Falcons’ keeper, but East Laurens made its final two attempts to clinch the game.
Lauren Akemon, Jennifer Espinoza and Anna Ruth Parker made Model’s first three penalty shots. Lady Devil keeper Melanie Morrison finished with five saves as the team lost in the Elite Eight for the second season in a row.
