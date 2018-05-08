PREP SOCCER: Model boys come up short of state title game
Model was down 3-1 when Matthew Syverson found the ball in front of the Putnam goal and sent it in for a goal with 55.7 seconds left in full time. A frantic sequence saw the Blue Devils try to create another opportunity in the remainder of the game but it never came.
Model (17-3) got off to a quick start, picking up a 1-0 lead on a Tee Jarrard goal in the second minute. Fellow senior Jason Ortega assisted on the goal, which marked the second game in a row the Blue Devils had scored in the first three minutes.
While the team won most battles and kept on the attack in the first half, Putnam (18-1-1) got on the board in the 29th minute as a corner kick went over Model keeper David Clark and was headed in by Marcos Almanza. A penalty kick by Ortega ricocheted off the top bar in the 38th minute as the score remained 1-1 at halftime.
The War Eagles scored twice more in the second half, and Model’s late attempt at making a comeback was held off.
The Blue Devils got past the Sweet 16 for the first time this season after winning the region championship for the first time since 2005. Their 17 wins is also the most in the program’s history.