Coaches are always working to make their teams better.
And even after capturing a region championship and shutting out an opponent in the first round of the state playoffs, Coosa boys’ soccer coach Ricky Medlock know there’s still some room to grow for his Eagles team.
A blistering start against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate was contrasted with a lull in scoring but still laid the foundation for a 10-0 victory to open the GHSA Class AA tournament on Wednesday at Branch Bragg Field.
“Good to get that first win,” Medlock said. “We played good. We can play better in that they came out and scored two early goals and we backed off for a little bit. We’ve got to have that killer instinct and put people away. But we did good stuff. Scoring 10 goals in the first round of the playoffs, we’ll take it.”
Senior captain Nohel Paz-Calderon wasted little time in putting Coosa on the board, firing a pair of shots in the second minute that both made it into the goal. Jorge Lopez then joined in with a shot in the fifth minute that went off the left post and in for a 3-0 Coosa lead.
KIPP substituted its keeper after the initial onslaught, and the Eagles were kept from the Warriors’ end for most of the next 20 minutes, disrupting their momentum. It wasn’t until the 25th minute when Jose Valerio squeezed a pass through from the right side and found Brady Williams in front of the net that Coosa scored it’s fourth goal.
“Our first touch wasn’t very good tonight. Normally the first touch is on our feet and we’re gone, and tonight it was little balls bouncing off here and there that we normally don’t do,” Medlock said. “They had a couple of good opportunities, but we’ll fix that. We’ll be ready for the next round.”
Paz-Calderon and Lopez would each score again before the end of the half came along with Coosa up 7-0. The second half was trimmed to 20 minutes because of the mercy rule and Lopez added three more goals, ultimately ending the match with his final goal with 52.7 seconds left on the clock.
“I’m feeling confident about the team,” Lopez said. “We have one goal, basically, and that’s to win state. We just have to take it one step at a time, win every game and push each other. I’m just trying to help my team to win.”
Lopez, a junior, finished the night with an assist to go with his five goals, while Paz-Calderon’s hat trick was the second-most for a Coosa player in the match.
Freshman Brady Williams finished with a goal and two assists, while Orlando Lopez scored off a corner kick from Aaron Camacho. Camacho, Valerio and Alex Caldera each finished with an assist.
Coosa (15-1-1) will host the winner of Friday’s Spencer-Putnam County match in the Sweet 16 next Thursday at 7 p.m.