PREP SOCCER: Lady Wolves stay sharp with summer activities

  • Updated
Rome Girls Soccer

The Rome High girls' soccer team of Jennifer Zavala (from left), Ariana Peinado, Rhiannon Simpson, Haley Guerrero and Janet Hartman took second in its division at the Kick It 3v3 tournament this past weekend at LakePoint Sporting Community. / Contributed

High school athletes don’t put up their cleats when classes end for the summer, and the Rome High School girls’ soccer team is keeping up with their conditioning during the break.

Varsity girls’ coach Jessica Hewitt, who is also a teacher at East Central Elementary, got her squad out and about this past weekend at the Kick It 3v3 tournament at LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson.

The format is a little different from a conventional match, but the Lady Wolves found their rhythm and had one team play for their division’s championship.

With six teams in the division and 15 Rome High girls making up three teams of five each, they each competed in pool play with three games before being seeded for the tournament.

“Two of our teams lost in the first round of tournament with a Rome vs. Rome matchup in the first round,” Hewitt said. “The team that came out of that game went on and beat a Villa Rica team in overtime to make it to the championship game.”

In the championship game, the team of Haley Guerrero, Janet Hartman, Ariana Peinado, Rhiannon Simpson and Jennifer Zavala lost 6-3 to the Georgia Peaches, a team including Regional Premier League players out of Atlanta.

Hewitt and the Wolves aim to stay active over the summer, with the 3v3 tournament just one way they are working to keep their skills sharp.