PREP SOCCER: Lady Wolves stay sharp with summer activities
Varsity girls’ coach Jessica Hewitt, who is also a teacher at East Central Elementary, got her squad out and about this past weekend at the Kick It 3v3 tournament at LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson.
The format is a little different from a conventional match, but the Lady Wolves found their rhythm and had one team play for their division’s championship.
With six teams in the division and 15 Rome High girls making up three teams of five each, they each competed in pool play with three games before being seeded for the tournament.
“Two of our teams lost in the first round of tournament with a Rome vs. Rome matchup in the first round,” Hewitt said. “The team that came out of that game went on and beat a Villa Rica team in overtime to make it to the championship game.”
In the championship game, the team of Haley Guerrero, Janet Hartman, Ariana Peinado, Rhiannon Simpson and Jennifer Zavala lost 6-3 to the Georgia Peaches, a team including Regional Premier League players out of Atlanta.
Hewitt and the Wolves aim to stay active over the summer, with the 3v3 tournament just one way they are working to keep their skills sharp.