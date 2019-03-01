An early bump in the road at the start of the season hasn’t deterred the Rome High girls’ soccer team as it continues to pick up speed.
After dropping their season opener to Northwest Whitfield, the Lady Wolves are on a four-game winning streak with their latest victory coming Friday at Barron Stadium in a 6-1 win against Region 7-5A opponent Cass. The win was also Rome’s second straight region victory.
"We just practice hard every day and do what we can," Rome head coach Jessica Hewitt said. "They have a goal of winning region this year, so we just keep coming out every night and working hard and doing things right."
Mae Pierce got the Lady Wolves on the scoreboard in the 13th minute, scoring the first of her three goals in the contest. Her goal in the 32nd minute put Rome up 2-0 over the Lady Colonels. Jazmin Mijangos then put the Lady Wolves up 3-0 in the 37th minute just before halftime.
The Lady Wolves (4-1, 2-0 7-5A) showed their resiliency and ability to come together to overcome obstacles when Rome’s goalkeeper Michelle Monzalvo was injured in the 33rd minute when she collided with another player.
With the Lady Wolves up 2-0 late in the first half, Hewitt looked to freshman Madison Ingram to finish the game for the junior goalie, who walked off the field under her own power.
“We had to put a freshman in but she went in and did great,” Hewitt said. “I think that helped lift everyone else up and keep playing. We came out a little slow at the start of the game but then they picked it up.”
Ingram had three saves within the first six minutes of the second half and finished the game with six saves in goal.
Hewitt credits her team’s success to them already being familiar with each other. The Lady Wolves lost only two seniors from last year’s team -- Shea Kelley and Isabella Carlton.
”They’ve played together a year now," Hewitt said. "Last year we had to start fresh, but this year we pretty much have the same group of girls so they’ve gelled a lot quicker.”
The Lady Wolves were silent to start the second half as Cass (2-4, 0-2) cut Rome’s lead to 3-1 in the 59th minute.
Amarantha Hernandez got Rome going again in the 65th minute when she put her team up 4-1 with a goal from the left side. Mijangos scored her second goal of the night on a throw-in by Janet Hartman just two minutes later, and Pierce scored her final goal in the 76th minute.
Pierce added an assist to her three goals, Hartman finished with three assists, and Monzalvo had a save before leaving the game.
The Lady Wolves will look to keep their streak alive when they hit the road Tuesday to face East Paulding in another region contest.