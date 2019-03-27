There’s less than a month left in the high school soccer season, and local teams are pushing themselves to get the most out of the remaining matches.
Tuesday proved to be an exciting night for Floyd County’s varsity boys, as Armuchee and Model went down to the wire once again, and Pepperell and Coosa fought til the end.
It was the Dragons, however, who managed to not only pull out a 1-0 win in the Region 7-AA battle, but hand Coosa its first loss of the season.
“It was an overall solid performance, probably our best 80 minutes all season,” Pepperell coach Jacob Camp said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how the boys played and never backed down.”
Logan Wright scored in the 54th minute in front of a home crowd for Pepperell, which is the only goal Coosa has allowed this season. Dragon keeper Andrew Wilder finished with 10 saves to secure the clean sheet.
Pepperell (9-2-1, 9-2 7-AA) extends its streak to six wins and four straight shutouts.
Coosa, which came into the game ranked No. 1 in the Score Atlanta Class AA boys’ poll, is 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the region. The Eagles had defeated Pepperell 5-0 earlier this season.
In Shannon, the Armuchee boys got an all-around heroic performance from keeper Alex Lyle as he not only had the game winning save during penalty kicks, but also scored the winning PK to give the Indians the 1-0 win over Model.
The game was scoreless after both full time and the two overtime periods, leading to penalty kicks, which Armuchee won 4-3. It’s the second time this season the Region 7-AA rivalry match has come down to PKs, with Armuchee winning both.
Armuchee continued its winning streak in Rockmart on Wednesday night. Model (3-6-1, 2-5) is at Gordon Central on Friday.
In the girls’ matches from Tuesday, Coosa topped Pepperell 5-3, while Model’s girls blanked Armuchee, 8-0.
Evelyne Cruz and Ashley Medrano each had a pair of goals for Coosa (9-2, 8-2 7-AA), while Emily Martin had a goal and an assist.
Sydni Hazlewood led Pepperell’s efforts with two goals. Ansley Davenport had a goal and an assist for the Lady Dragons (7-3, 7-3), while Samantha Ekey finished with an assist, and Trista Ely recorded eight saves.
Model’s girls built on a 3-0 halftime lead against Armuchee and are 8-1-1 on the season and 8-0 in region play. Armuchee shook off the loss and picked up a win Wednesday evening at Rockmart.