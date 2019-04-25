The Model girls’ soccer team has been riding a wave of momentum since the beginning of March, and Thursday the Lady Devils kept it going right on through the opening round of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs.
The Region 7-AA champion Lady Blue Devils won their 14th straight game by opening the playoffs Thursday with a 10-0 victory over No. 4 seed Booker T. Washington at Model’s Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.
Not to be outdone, two other Floyd County girls' teams pulled off upsets in the Class AA bracket. Coosa's girls traveled to Atlanta and dominated Douglass-Atlanta 10-0, while Pepperell topped Region 6-AA champion KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 1-0 on the road in its first ever playoff game.
Model was up 10-0 over Washington before halftime, so the game was called at the end of the first half.
“That’s a great way to start the playoffs,” Model head coach Kacie Crowder said. “We didn’t really know what to expect playing Washington. We knew there were a few players who have scored a lot of goals for them this season, so our main goal was to mark those players, and I felt like we did a good job of that.”
Model’s Lauren Akemon had a hat trick 15 minutes into the game and finished with three assists. Akemon's third goal put the Lady Devils up 5-0. Libby Upton took charge to score three of her four goals in a five-minute span, extending Model's lead to 9-0 in the 21st minute.
Crowder said the duo of Upton and Akemon help make the Lady Blue Devils a well-balanced team.
“Anytime she (Upton) gets the ball up top she’s going to work her way through every defender to score,” Crowder said. “She’s so strong. Lauren is a very technical player. She knows the game really well. She’s just one of those all-around great players you really like to have on your team. She really works to motivate her teammates.”
Nora Grace Snow scored two goals, including Model's 10th and final goal off a corner kick from Akemon in the 31st minute. Anna Ruth Parker kicked in a long goal from in front of the penalty area in the 20th minute to round out the Lady Devils' scoring.
Model (17-1-1) is tentatively set to host Oglethorpe County in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday after the Lady Patriots defeated Callaway 7-2 on Thursday. Oglethorpe County was the state runner-up in Class AA last season.
“We know that the next game is not going to be as easy,” Crowder said. “We’ve really got to put in work between now and then, and we’ve got to get in the mindset that we’re not going to mercy rule this next game. We’ve got come in ready to play.”
Pepperell was locked in a scoreless tie with KIPP late into the match until the Lady Dragons' Ansley Davenport scored the game-winning goal with a minute left in the game.
Pepperell (10-6) will move on to face No. 2 seed Lamar County on Wednesday in the second round on the road to try and extend their overall playoff record to 2-0.
Emily Martin racked up five goals in the win for Coosa that was cut short in the second half when the Lady Eagles went up by 10. Itzy Cruz scored two goals, while Debra Barker, Ashley Medrano and Evelyne Cruz each scored a goal.
Coosa (12-5) will face Region 5-AA champion Bremen on the road in a second round matchup tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.
In Class 5A action, the No. 4-seeded Rome High boys shut out top seed Decatur on the road Wednesday night to move on to the Sweet 16. The Wolves will face No. 2 seed Clarkston on the road next Thursday.