PREP SOCCER: Darlington boys come up short in Sweet 16
In a game decided by one or two goals, soccer can be a game of inches.
That sentiment described the action at Darlington’s Chris Hunter Stadium as Fellowship Christian defeated the host Tigers 3-1 in Wednesday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup in the Class A Private state playoffs.
The scoring opened up in the 13th minute when Fellowship Christian took advantage of a corner kick and knocked it home for the 1-0 lead. The Tigers (8-6-1) would quickly answer just two minutes later. Brinson Sumner made a pass to Sarp Kocabagli, who drove it past a rushing keeper and into the back of the net to tie it up 1-1.
For the next 40 minutes, it evolved into the game of inches.
Both teams had their share of chances in the box, but some physical defense — combined with a few near misses and unlucky bounces — preserved the deadlock.
It wasn’t until the 55th minute that Fellowship Christian finished another corner kick to pull ahead 2-1. A few moments later, the Paladins drew a free kick just outside the box and struck it home for what would be the game-sealing goal.
After the match, Darlington coach Kurt Luitweiler praised the makeup and fight of his team.
“It’s a group of young men who are so fun to work with every day,” he said. “They’re passionate, they’re funny, they work hard for each other — that’s why it’s frustrating for them when things don’t go their way, because they just want it so badly for each other.”
Darlington, which won the Area 4-A title this season, advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2016, when they made the Elite Eight.