The Coosa girls’ soccer team ended the regular season on a two-game skid, but the team has its eyes set on what's next when the GHSA Class AA state playoffs get underway next week.
The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 9-4 Region 7-AA record after a 3-1 loss to Armuchee at home on Thursday. Head coach Luke Myers said some late-season injuries had been taking their toll.
“That’s not what you want coming into the playoffs,” Myers said. “I think we just need to get our girls’ morale up. They’re kind of down in the dumps right now. They’re down on themselves. They just need to believe they can do it and that we can go far."
The Lady Eagles (10-4) started the season with a five-game winning streak in which they didn’t give up a goal, but now that the regular season is over, Myers hopes his team can stay optimistic.
“Next week we’ll work on some things we need to work on,” Myers said. “It’s just going to take our girls wanting it and giving 100 percent because this could be our last game of the season.”
Armuchee took a 2-0 lead Thursday when Melissa Ramos and Alexis Thornton scored two goals within two minutes of each other about midway through the first half.
Coosa got on the board in the 29th minute when Ashley Medrano bounced a free kick in past Armuchee goalkeeper Caroline Ray. Ray finished with 10 saves and is one of two seniors on the team along with Bridgette Jones.
Armuchee put the game away in the 52nd minute when Ramos scored her second goal of the night past Coosa goalkeeper Renaya Adams. Adams finished with three saves.
Coosa will take either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed depending on the outcome of Thursday’s matchup between Dade County and Gordon Central. Model is the No. 1 seed as the team finished the season with a 14-0 region record.
The Lady Indians were able to celebrate a win that ended an emotional season for the team.
Armuchee missed qualifying for next week’s state playoffs in a competitive region schedule that saw the Lady Indians lose five region contests by one run. Armuchee finished with a 4-10 region schedule and was 7-11-1 overall.
“It’s emotional,” Armuchee head coach Mark Dulaney said. “We’ve been on the wrong side of so many close games. They really deserved to finish their year with a good hard-fought, well-played win.”
The Lady Indians avenged a 4-1 loss to the Lady Eagles from March, and Thursday’s win snapped a two-game skid for Armuchee.
“It was nice to come out ahead on one of these games,” Dulaney said. “Coosa’s a great team and Coosa’s going to represent our region really well in the playoffs. We’ll be pulling for them and rooting for them. We have a really friendly rivalry with them. They kicked our butts last time, but this result tonight shows how crazy the region was this year.”