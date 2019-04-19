It took a season that included some tough lessons and some soul searching, but the Coosa boys' soccer team is returning to the state playoffs. And they've got a good bit of momentum behind them.
After playing for the GHSA Class AA state championship two years ago and then missing the playoffs entirely last year, Coosa is on the cusp of possibly making another deep run in the postseason after clinching the Region 7-AA championship this week following a 5-0 win over Armuchee.
Thursday's game wrapped up a regular season that saw the Eagles give up just nine goals and post 11 shutouts while working together under first-year head coach Ricky Medlock.
Coosa has been ranked No. 1 in Class AA the entire season by both Score Atlanta and EurosportScoreboard.com. Pepperell is ranked in the top three, while Armuchee has found itself in the conversation as well. Medlock said with the state spotlight shining not just on his team but the region as a whole there are some high expectations.
“We’ve been No. 1 in the state the whole year, and there’s a reason for it — we are the best team," Medlock said. "Now there are other teams that could beat us. Pepperell could beat us, Gordon Central could sneak up and beat us. We’ve proved ourselves, but we’re going to run up against some guys that are going to give us trouble.”
The Eagles take the No. 1 seed into the Class AA playoffs, followed by Pepperell at No. 2, Gordon Central at No. 3 and Armuchee with the fourth seed.
Coosa seniors and team captains Aaron Camacho and Nohel Paz-Calderon feel just as confident as their head coach.
“This is our last year so we wanted to go out with a bang and that’s what we did,” Paz-Calderon said.
“We’re playing phenomenal,” Camacho added. “We’re way better than last year. We have better chemistry and we just need to keep it going and hopefully win state.”
The Eagles (14-1-1, 13-1 7-AA) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime on goals from Camacho and Brady Williams while hosting the Indians on Thursday. Jorge Lopez put the game away in the second half with a hat trick to bring his total goals for the season to 34. Lopez scored his three goals in the span of 17 minutes.
“He just causes all types of problems for teams,” Medlock said of the junior. ”Our two best players are him and Orlando Lopez. They’ve started since they were freshman.”
Lopez has been the leading scorer in the state in his three years on the varsity team. Now in his junior season, Medlock switched him to a midfield position, which has cut back some on his goals, but opened up a new way for him to help his team.
“It took me a while to adjust to it,” Lopez said. “But after a while I wanted to help my team to win, so I had to be there for them.”
Coosa prides itself on its offense and has scored 86 goals this season, but where the team really excels is defensively. While racking up the goals this season, the Eagles defense allowed only nine goals.
“It’s (defense) everything,” Medlock said. “People don’t get near our net very often, and when they do they’re so rushed because they know we’ve got guys coming.”
Armuchee head coach David McLaughlin hopes his team's loss to Coosa will get the Indians (11-6-1, 9-5) ready for the first round of the state playoffs.
“Hopefully it got us refocused to work hard this next week,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve got five straight days to practice. Hopefully it makes us want to work really hard and get the right things done so we can become a better team.”
Armuchee goalkeeper Alex Lyle had eight saves for the Indians on Thursday night and continues to be one of the top keepers in the area.
Armuchee will hit the road for the opening round of state next week as they face Hapeville Charter, while Coosa will host its first-round matchup against KIPP Academy. Pepperell, which hasn't lost a match since a 5-0 loss to Coosa on March 7, will host Therrell.