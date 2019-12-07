The Darlington wrestling team had three first-place finishers Saturday in the Screaming Eagle Invitational at Mt. Zion-Carroll, and also had some young talent on display.
Alan Cordero (160), Joe Marion (160) and Luke McDurmon (126) all won their divisions on the day with McDurmon being awarded the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Freshmen Adam Roberson (106) and Jack Cowan (138) took third and fourth place, respectively.
“We had a limited lineup since it’s so early in the season,” Darlington coach Kelly McDurmon said. “But I’m pretty excited about the way they wrestled.”
Darlington will compete at Lumpkin County next Saturday.
In other action:
BASKETBALL
Armuchee boys 79, Trion 77
A late 3-pointer by Kody Manikas gave Armuchee’s boys’ basketball team a one-point lead over visiting Trion on Saturday that the Indians held onto for a 79-77 non-region win.
Armuchee (3-3) trailed by seven at halftime and 11 after three periods. Luke Mayhall paced the Indians with 21 points, while Manikas finished with 14.
“We kept working and believing we were in the game,” Armuchee coach Clint Decker said. “It was a total team effort, and I could not be more proud of our guys for battling and competing until the end.”
Armuchee returns to Region 7-AA play Tuesday by traveling to Dade County.
Darlington girls 50, Model 36
Olivia Adams scored 12 points and had seven rebounds as the Darlington girls’ basketball team held off Model for the third time this season for a 50-36 win.
Caroline Dingler and Emmaline Ratledge each added 11 points and six rebounds for the Lady Tigers, who improve to 7-1.
Model (3-5) will be at Coosa on Tuesday for a Region 7-AA tilt, while Darlington returns to Region 6-A/A action at Christian Heritage.
Armuchee girls 53, Trion 47
The Armuchee girls’ basketball team got another strong performance from Olivia Moses to edge visiting Trion 53-47 on Saturday.
Moses scored 20 points for the Lady Indians (5-3), while Katie Shinholster and Julia Williams each had 13. It was the second game in a row Moses had at least 20 points.
Armuchee will be back in action Tuesday at Region 7-AA foe Dade County.
Cartersville girls 47, Pepperell 43
A non-region battle tipped the home team’s way Saturday as the Pepperell girls’ basketball team came up short to Cartersville, 47-43.
Pepperell (4-3) was led by Jacey Blanton’s nine points, while Kinsey Wright, Aaliyah Barkley and Chloe Jones all had eight points each.
The Lady Dragons will be at home on Tuesday hosting Region 7-AA opponent Rockmart.