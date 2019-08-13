The Rockmart softball team hit the ball early and often Tuesday afternoon to set up a 13-2 win over Region 7-AA foe Pepperell in Lindale in five innings.
Alexis Teems had three hits to lead a 15-hit day for the visiting Lady Jackets, who had a five-run rally in the top of the fifth that ultimately sealed the run-rule shortened win.
Kinsey Jones and Emma Evans each had three RBIs for Rockmart (3-0, 1-0 7-AA) while teammate Caroline Conring had two RBIs.
Pitcher Emily Register got the win for the Lady Jackets, striking out six while allowing just three hits. Pepperell pitcher Chloe Jones stayed in for all five innings and struck out three in the sophomore’s toughest outing of the season.
Rockmart will host Chattooga on Thursday, while Pepperell (3-1, 0-1) is at Armuchee.
In other action:
Chattooga 11, Armuchee 1, 5 inn.
The homestanding Chattooga Lady Indians built an 11-0 lead over the first three innings Tuesday on the way to an 11-1 abbreviated win over Armuchee in a Region 7-AA contest.
Katie Williams led Chattooga with three RBIs, while Emma Howard had two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Thrasher finished with three hits for the home team.
Armuchee (1-2, 0-1 7-AA) was led at the plate by Jamison Powell’s two hits. Clara Wyatt picked up the win in the circle with eight strikeouts over five innings.
Chattooga (3-0, 1-0) will travel to Rockmart on Thursday, while Armuchee hosts Pepperell.
Cass 18, Rome 7, 5 inn.Rome tried to catch up with visiting Region 7-5A opponent Cass on Tuesday afternoon but was held in check in an 18-7 loss at home.
The visiting Lady Colonels opened with a four-run top of the first and scored seven in the third. Rome (1-5, 0-2 7-5A) plated two runs in the first and third and, down 18-4, had three in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t get enough to extend the game.
Mackenzie McNitt had a solid game for the Lady Wolves as she had three RBIs and struck out six over five innings. Rome’s Kaylee Curry finished with two hits.
Rome will host East Paulding on Thursday.
Model 12, Gordon Central 2
An all-around performance by the Model Lady Blue Devils led to a 12-2 win over Region 7-AA opponent Gordon Central on the road Tuesday.
Claire Chamberlain went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs for Model, while Hanna Reynolds was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Reynolds also scored four runs.
Claire Prault added onto the Model tally by going 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. Chamberlain three six innings and struck out six with one earned run to get the win in the circle.
Model (2-2, 1-0 7-AA) hosts Dade County on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa opens season 3-0
The first matches of the 2019 season had the Coosa Lady Eagles pick up where they left off as they swept their three contests on Tuesday.
The reigning Class AA/A Public champions defeated Cedartown (25-15, 25-5), Carrollton (25-18, 25-20) and South Paulding (23-25, 25-21, 15-13) on their home floor.
Coosa was paced by senior middle blocker Kasey Thacker, who finished the day with 29 kills, 20 digs and eight aces. Jordan Roberts added 20 kills, nine digs, six aces, and five blocks, while Brinley Smith recorded 72 assists to go with seven aces, six kills, and five digs.
The Lady Eagles will travel to Coahulla Creek on Thursday for matches against the host Lady Colts and Gilmer.
Pepperell sweeps tri-match
Tuesday saw Pepperell travel to Paulding County High School where the Lady Dragons picked up a pair of wins to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Pepperell recovered from a first set defeat against the host Lady Patriots and held on in a tight third set to win 20-25, 25-20, 16-14.
The Lady Dragons took on fellow Area 6-A/AA Public squad Rockmart and won 25-16, 26-18. The match did not count toward the area standings.
Madyson Cox came up big with 24 assists and 12 digs on the day for Pepperell. Teammate Mattie Blalock recorded five aces, 12 kills, five assists and two blocks.
Eva Ellenburg had 12 kills, and Kinsey Wright finished with six aces and seven kills.
Pepperell will be back on the road Thursday in Calhoun to take on the host Lady Jackets and Darlington.