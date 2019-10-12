After leading only 14-6 at halftime, the Unity Christian football team outscored Harvester Christian 32-6 in the second half to come away with a 46-12 win and maintain its perfect record.
The game was the first in two weeks for the Lions, who had a bye this past week and won by forfeit against Nathanael Greene Academy the week before. Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said the time off may have played a part in their slow start.
“We started sloppy,” Ackerman said. “We came out a little rusty, but we challenged them at halftime to clean that up, and we did. It felt good to clean that up in the second half, because at 14-6, they’re still in the ballgame.”
Drew King had a big night for the Lions finishing 14-of-24 for 237 yards and seven touchdowns. Eli Thompson had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Samuel Mumpower had four catches 63 yards and a touchdown, and John Nance had two catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns.
Unity (8-0) will face Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming next Saturday at 1 p.m. A win for the Lions would make them Division I-AA, Region 1 champions.
Christian Heritage 52, Trion 6
Trion was upended Friday night on the road in a 52-6 Region 6-A/A contest against Christian Heritage.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 6-A/A) had won two straight games before the loss to the Lions (5-1, 2-1), who bounced back after suffering a 29-22 loss at the hands of Darlington last week.
Trion and Darlington will meet next Friday when the Tigers travel to Sam R. McCain Stadium for a Region 6-A/A showdown.