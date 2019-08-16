The Unity Christian football team got its season off to a strong start Friday topping The Oaks School 52-0 at Shorter’s Ben Brady Field.
Unity head coach Mark Ackerman said, while he’s glad his team opened with a win against the first-year program, they know a big test is coming next week when they host Peachtree Academy on Aug. 23.
The Lions lost to the Panthers twice last season, including a loss in the first round of the GICAA playoffs.
“They’re a brand new team, so we knew if we played well we’d have a good chance,” Ackerman said. “The challenge is after a win like this next week we play Peachtree Academy. That will really tell us how much better we’ve gotten.”
Unity quarterback Drew King was 8-for-9 for 118 yards and three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Three of those passes went to Caleb Thompson who had 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards and a score on the ground.
King led the rushing game with 68 yards and two-point conversion.
The Unity defense stifled The Oaks School (0-1) throughout the game holding the team to only 76 rushing yards and 37 passing yards.
In other action:
SOFTBALL
Pepperell splits at Lady Cat Classic
The Pepperell softball team traveled to Dalton on Friday to play in the Lady Cat Classic, where it lost to Pace Academy 10-7 before holding off a late rally to beat Murray County 6-4.
Jolie Splendore had three hits and two RBIs for Pepperell in the game against Pace Academy, which pulled away from the Lady Dragons with a three-run fourth.
Chloe Jones also had two RBIs for Pepperell in the loss.
Against Murray County, Jones threw a complete game with seven strikeouts in six innings. Jacey Blanton led the Lady Dragons at the plate with two RBIs.
Pepperell (4-3) will host Gordon Central on Tuesday to return to Region 7-AA action.
THURSDAY'S GAME
Dade County 2, Model 1
A pitchers' duel was decided in the final two innings as Dade County outlasted Model 2-1 at home on Thursday.
The visiting Lady Wolverines scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh of the Region 7-AA game, and Model was unable to match them in the bottom of the frame.
Hanna Reynolds went 3-for-3 with and scored Model's lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Claire Chamberlain took the loss after throwing a complete game and striking out three. She also had a double and an RBI. Claire Prault was 2-for-3 with a double.
Model (2-3, 1-1 7-AA) will host Rockmart on Tuesday.