The Unity Christian girls’ tennis team were runners-up in the GICAA individual championships and the team championships at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Unity two-time state champion Dory Williams took second place Tuesday falling to Maria Graf of St. Johns Bosco, 6-3, 6-4. The team of Tori Calvert and Mary Jack Williams, who went undefeated in the regular season, fell to Faith Pienta and Lilly Willis of The King’s Academy 6-3, 6-3 for second place.
On Wednesday, the Lady Lions came up just short of a championship falling 3-2 to The King’s Academy.
Model girls 5, Rabun County 0
After upsetting C.S. King 4-0 on Tuesday, the Model girls’ tennis team advanced to the Elite Eight of GHSA Class AA state playoffs with a 5-0 win against Rabun County on the road Thursday.
Tatum Abdou won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Evalyn Edwards won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Ambria Ludwig won 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Emily Hicks and Ella Burgess won 6-4, 6-2, and Miya Blanton and Brooke Roberts won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Blue Devils will play the winner of Bacon County and Berrien next week.
Rockmart boys 5, Banks County 0
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team cruised through the second round of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs Thursday with a 5-0 win against Banks County at home.
Jackson Norris won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Timothy Malone won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Bennett Vest won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Hunter England and Elijah Malone won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart (22-0) will face either Davidson Arts or Dodge County in the third round next week.
SOCCER: Model girls 9, Dade County 0
The Model girls soccer team wrapped up the regular season Thursday with a 9-0 shutout against Region 7-AA foe Dade County on Senior Night in Shannon.
The Lady Blue Devils are region champions with a perfect 15-0 record and have an overall record of 16-1-1.
Lauren Akemon scored three goals and had two assists for Model, Anna Ruth Parker scored two goals, and Nora Grace Snow, Ashley Vicente, Libby Upton and Neely Brownlow each scored a goal.
Upton and Perry Durden each had two assists, and Vicente, Brownlow, Gracie Wheat and Lizzie Ely each had an assist. Brownlow also had three saves in goal.
Model will face the No. 4 team out of Region 6-AA next week in the opening round of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs.
BASEBALL: Model 8, Gordon Central 4
The Model baseball team topped host Gordon Central 8-4 on Thursday to clinch its first playoff berth since 2016.
The Blue Devils completed Region 7-AA play with an 8-6 record and finish the regular season at 15-8 overall.
Brody Pearson was 3-for-4 for Model with a double and two runs scored, Brody Pace was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Patrick Lloyd was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Gaven Freeman pitched 4 1/3 innings for Model giving up six hits and two earned runs. Rett Edwards pitched 2 2/3 innings while striking out five.
The Blue Devils will begin the first round of the state playoffs with a doubleheader on Wednesday.
GOLF: Darlington girls win
The Darlington girls’ golf team shot a 77 to defeat King’s Ridge and Mount Pisgah on Thursday at Horseshoe Bend Golf Course in Roswell.
Nea Leppanen was the low medalist for Darlington with a 36, Liza Frisbee shot a 41, Hannah Willerson recorded a 50, and Anne Scott Smith shot a 54.
The Lady Tigers will next compete at the Lady Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
Pepperell shoots record 81
The Pepperell girls’ golf team shot a program record 81 in a match against Bremen, Rome and Armuchee on Thursday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course.
Bremen shot a team score of 74 for first place, while Rome shot 115, and Armuchee shot 117.
Pepperell’s Josie McGraw shot a 38, Sydnie Edwards carded a 43, Ziorra Stallings had a 65, and Courtney Self shot a 70.
For Rome, Grace Buck had a 54, Holly Canton shot a 61, Mya Williams had a 63, Grace Greer shot a 64, and Anna Kate Loveman recorded a 63.
Armuchee’s Gracie Williams had a 59, while Logan Lively shot a 58, and Katie Leonard and Audrey Young each shot a 61.
The Lady Dragons will face Darlington at Coosa Country Club on Tuesday.