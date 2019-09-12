The Rome volleyball team was able to celebrate Thursday as the Lady Wolves defeated Chattooga in a non-area match at home.
Rome won 25-14, 25-23 to end a tough stretch of losses and get back in the win column. Abby Hart had three kills, 19 assists and two aces for the Lady Wolves.
Allyson Harris finished with seven kills, while Carol Saunders had five, and Laramie Johnson added three kills and two aces.
Model, also playing at Rome on Thursday, got a non-area win over Chattooga as well, winning 25-16, 25-22.
Both Rome and Model will be back in action Saturday at Coosa High School for the annual Battle of the Counties tournament.
In other action:
Coosa wins 2
The Coosa volleyball team earned two wins Thursday to gain some momentum heading into the Battle for the Counties tournament.
The Lady Eagles took down host LaFayette, 25-20, 26-28, 15-6, and LFO, 25-12, 25-14, to improve their record to 31-6.
Kasey Thacker led the Lady Eagles with 15 Kills, 10 aces, 15 digs and two blocks, Jordan Roberts had 12 Kills, five aces, six blocks and two digs, Brinley Smith record 49 assists, four aces, three kills, nine digs, and one block, and Makayla Nelson had 17 digs, two assists and one kill.
The Battle of the Counties tournament will take place Saturday at Coosa beginning at 8 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Model 3, Gordon Central 1
Claire Chamberlain struck out six over seven innings to lead the Model softball team to its third Region 7-AA win of the season.
The Lady Blue Devils topped Gordon Central 3-1 at home Thursday improving Model to 4-8 overall and 3-4 in region play.
Caitlyn O’Guin was 2-for-3 with a double at the plate for Model, while Kendall Pewitt and Lizzie Ogle each had an RBI.
The Lady Blue Devils will be at Pepperell on Saturday morning for a game postponed from Tuesday.
Rockmart 8, Pepperell 0, 5 inn.
Emilee Register continues to be a force for the Rockmart softball team as she struck out 14 Thursday in her third no-hitter of the season.
The Lady Yellow Jackets rolled to an 8-0 Region 7-AA win against visiting Pepperell in which Rockmart racked up 11 hits.
Emma Evans and Alexis Teems each had three hits and two RBIs for Rockmart (13-1, 7-0 7-AA), and Kinsey Jones had two RBIs.
Chloe Jones struck out two for Pepperell in the loss.
Rockmart faces Marist today, while Pepperell (8-6, 2-5) is at Model on Saturday in a region contest.