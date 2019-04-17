The Rome High baseball team isn’t ready to give up yet.
With their state playoff seeding still in question, the Wolves have posted two dominant wins over region opponents this week, most recently an 11-1, run-rule victory Wednesday against East Paulding.
Senior Grant Grodeman provided the exclamation point on the evening as he came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with two outs and the score 10-1 and hit the ball into the gap in left center field to score Sevie Andrews for a pinch-hit walk-off.
Rome topped Region 7-5A foe Kell 12-1 on Monday in Cobb County in a run-rule shortened game as well. After Wednesday’s games, Rome, Kell, Carrollton and East Paulding are all in a tie for first in the region with each having one game left in the regular season.
The Wolves opened the game against East Paulding wide open in the second inning, scoring eight runs on seven hits and taking advantage of some Raiders miscues to take a 9-0 lead.
Tristan Tillery replaced starting pitcher Alden Astin after East Paulding (19-8, 12-3 7-5A) pushed across a run in the fourth and got out of a jam, getting the next two batters to fly out and strike out to end the frame.
After the Raiders went down in order in the top of the fifth, Rome (16-7, 12-3) was able to get going with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Andrews got a hit down the right field line, and Knox Kadum picked up an RBI on a one-hopper to third that he beat out at first.
Grodeman then performed his Senior Night heroics to end the game.
Caleb Ellard went 3-for-3 for Rome with two RBIs, while Andrews finished 2-for-3 with a double. Both players scored two runs. Xavier Roberts-Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Garrett Howell went 2-for-4.
Astin got the win in 3 1/3 innings of work. Both he and Tillery each had three strikeouts and scattered four hits combined.
Rome will travel to Dallas on Thursday to complete the regular season with the second game against East Paulding. A win would guarantee the Wolves would host the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
In other action:
SOCCER: Rome girls 6, Chapel Hill 3
The Rome High girls’ wrapped up the regular season Wednesday on the road with a 6-3 win against Chapel Hill.
Mae Pierce scored three goals to lead the Lady Wolves (11-6), Allyson Harris scored a goal and had an assist, Janet Hartman had a goal and two assists, Jazmine Mijangos scored a goal, and Zoe Diehl had an assist. Hartman’s assists set a Rome single season record with 21. A record of 19 was previously held by Rebeckah Hufstetler.
The Lady Wolves will host the first round of the GHSA Class 5A state playoffs Tuesday at Barron Stadium.
GOLF: Armuchee boys 228, Coosa 234
Cole Arasmith and Will Holloway were low-medalists each shooting a 53 for Amuchee on Wednesday at Stonebridge Golf Club as the Indians came out on top against Coosa with a 228 to the Eagles’ 234.
Will Holcombe and Justin Kerr each shot a 61 for the Indians.
For Coosa, Landon Tate shot a 57, Brayden Cooper recorded a 57, Lake Smith had a 60, and Michael Fuller shot a 62.
The two teams will compete against each other again Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Pepperell girls 89, Rockmart 102
Josie McGraw was low-medalist shooting a 42 for Pepperell as the Lady Dragons shot an 89 to Rockmart’s 102 at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown.
Sydnie Edwards shot a 47 for Pepperell, while teammate Zoirra Stalling had a 59, and Courtney Self carded a 63.
For Rockmart, Audrey Lambert shot a 50, Megan Johnson and Emma Williams each recorded a 52, Neely Collum had a 53, and Gracie Tan shot a 55.
Pepperell will face Armuchee and Bremen at Meadow Lakes Golf Course on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
SOCCER: Pepperell boys 4, Model 0
The Pepperell boys’ soccer team clinched the No. 2 seed in Region 7-AA with a 4-0 shutout against Model in Lindale.
AJ Frison, Landon Camp, Ramiro Alanis and Jimmy Rivera each scored a goal for the Dragons.
The win was the 10th shutout of the year for Pepperell (13-2-1) and the first ever season sweep of Model in the program’s history.
TENNIS: Model 5, Therrell 0
The Model boys’ tennis team breezed through its first-round appearance in the GHSA Class AA state playoffs Tuesday with a 5-0 shutout against Therrell at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Parker Stone and Teller Abdou earned 6-0, 6-0 shutouts at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively, and Eli Abdou won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
The Blue Devils doubles teams also swept in 6-0, 6-0 shutouts with Micah Veillon and Braxton Sims winning at the No. 1 spot and Cole Locklear and Barton Sopata winning at No. 2.
Model (14-3) will face Elbert County in the second round of state next week on the road.