The Lady Wolves (9-6, 4-2 7-5A) won 66-57, while the Wolves (11-4, 4-2) finished on top 53-45. The win against the Hornets was the second straight region victory for the boys’ team.
Rome continues region play Tuesday when both teams welcome Paulding County to Rome High School.
In other action:
Darlington girls 41, North Murray 36
The Darlington girls’ basketball team pushed its winning streak to three games Saturday with a 41-36 victory against non-region foe North Murray at the Huffman Athletic Center.
Caroline Dingler scored 17 points against the Lady Mountaineers, while Sydney Seymour had six points, six steals and six rebounds.
Darlington (10-3) gets back to Region 6-A play Tuesday on the road against North Cobb Christian.
Pepperell girls 46, Mt. Zion-Carroll 33
Mattie Blalock scored 19 points to help carry the Pepperell girls’ basketball team to a 46-33 road win against Mt. Zion-Carroll on Saturday in a non-region contest.
Maycy Owens added 16 points for the Lady Dragons (6-7), who host Chattooga in a Region 7-AA contest on Tuesday.
Trion girls 48, LaFayette 40
The Trion girls’ basketball team got by LaFayette 48-40 at home Saturday behind Chloe Murdock’s 15 points for a non-region victory.
Shelby Carlock added 10 points and Tianna Youngblood had seven for the Lady Bulldogs (4-7), who travel to face Mt. Zion-Carroll on Tuesday in a Region 6-A contest.
Unity Christian boys 50, Holy Ground 37
Huston Bryant scored 23 points to lead the Unity Christian boys’ basketball team to a 50-37 win at home against Holy Ground.
Xander Beaty and Eli Wells each added six for the Lions (6-7), who travel to face Georgia Cumberland Academy on Monday.
WRESTLING
Darlington’s Woods takes 1st at Prep Slam
Darlington wrestler Colton Woods earned a first-place finish at 138 pounds Saturday in the Prep Slam tournament at Holy Innocents’ in Atlanta.
The Tigers came away with a 12th-place finish in the competition that featured 40 schools from across the country.
Darlington had two wrestlers finish fourth in their weight class — Tyler Ingram at 152 pounds and Rhett McDurmon at 170.
The Tigers will compete against South Paulding and Rockmart in a tri-meet on Wednesday hosted by the Yellow Jackets before competing in the Area 4-A Duals at Trion on Saturday.