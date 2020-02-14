The Rome boys’ soccer team improved its record 3-0 on Thursday with a 6-0 win against Coosa at Barron Stadium.
Cristian Fonseca scored two goals to lead the Wolves, and Henry Ramirez, Junior Morente, Oscar Segura and Victor Valencia each scored a goal.
The Wolves will next host Cartersville on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Rockmart girls 3, North Paulding 2
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team earned a win at home Thursday knocking off North Paulding 3-2.
The Lady Jackets swept their singles matches as Maryann Earwood won 6-3, 6-3, Eisley Pope won 6-1, 6-1, and Amber Massey won 6-2, 6-2.
The Lady Jackets are at Gordon Central on Tuesday.