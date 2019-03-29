A hotly-contested Region 7-AA baseball game was broken open in the final inning just enough to allow the Rockmart Yellow Jackets to take a 6-4 win over Pepperell.
Rockmart had a 3-0 lead when Pepperell got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a pair of unearned runs following a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and walk.
The Dragons went up 4-3 over the Jackets in the next inning when Wesley Wade had a two-out RBI single. Rockmart tied it in the top of the fifth and took advantage of some Pepperell miscues in the seventh on back-to-back bunts with the bases loaded to push across the winning runs.
Reed Couch, Dylan Bailey, Ty Floyd and CJ Culver each had two hits to lead the Jackets, who have won eight in a row and and are undefeated in region play at 8-0. Cooper Yanzetich finished with two RBIs.
Floyd and Pepperell starting pitcher Hunter Young each struck out five.
Rockmart (13-5) is back in action today in OXford, Alabama to take on Hillcrest (Ala.), while Pepperell hosts Chattooga on Tuesday.
In other action:
Model 11, Armuchee 2
The Model baseball team won its fourth straight game Friday behind the bat of Daulton Waddell in an 11-2 Region 7-AA win over Armuchee on the road.
Waddell was 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Blue Devils (13-3, 6-2 7-AA), Dawson Whitefield was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Brody Pace was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Brody Pearson scored three runs.
On the mound Gaven Freeman got the win for Model throwing six innings, striking out six and allowing three runs and three hits.
Model is at Rockmart on Tuesday, while Armuchee is at Coosa.
SOCCER: Chattooga girls 1, Armuchee 0
The Chattooga girls' soccer team was held scoreless until halftime, but a goal scored early in the second half was all Chattooga needed on its way to a 1-0 Region 7-AA win at Armuchee.
Abby Groce scored an unassisted goal in the 42nd minute to lift Chattooga (5-9-1, 3-9 7-AA) to the win. Goalkeeper Trinity Bell had 10 saves.
Armuchee goalkeeper Caroline Ray had four saves.
Chattooga is at Gordon Central on April 10 for another region contest. Armuchee (5-8-1, 3-7) will face the Lady Warriors on the road Monday.
TENNIS: Rockmart boys 4, Armuchee 1
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team improved to 16-0 on the season and 7-0 in Region 7-AA on Friday with a 4-1 against visiting Armuchee.
Timothy Malone won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Hunter England and Elijah Malone won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Bennett Vest and Thomas Vest won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart will face Rome on April 5 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Rockmart girls 4, Armuchee 1
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team swept its singles matches on its way to a 4-1 Region 7-AA win against Armuchee at home on Friday.
Emma Evans won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Mary Ella Owen won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Mary Ann Earwood won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Megan Clanton and Maddie Ann Harp teamed up to win 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (15-1, 7-0 7-AA) will face Rome on April 5 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.