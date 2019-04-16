Josie McGraw shot a 40 and Sydnie Edwards shot a 42 to pace the Pepperell girls’ golf team to a victory at the girls’ Floyd County Invitational on Monday.
The nine-hole event at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown went to the Lady Dragons for the fifth year in a row as McGraw and Edwards combined for Pepperell’s team score of 82.
Armuchee was second with a 108 total, while Rome High’s girls shot a 125 for third.
Gracie Williams led Armuchee with a final score of 53, while her teammate, Katie Leonard, finished with a 55. Rome’s low score came from Holly Cantrell, who shot a 62, while Grace Buck shot a 63 for the Lady Wolves.
Darlington boys take 3rd
The Darlington boys' golf team came away with a third-place finish at the Christian Heritage Invitational on Monday at Dalton Country Club.
Lindsey Cordell was the low shooter for Darlington with a 72, Carter Anderson shot a 74, Redding Shaw carded a 76, and Scott Spyra shot a 77.
The Tigers shot a team score of 299. Dalton won the tournament, which featured 14 teams, with a 292, and Cartersville took second with a 297.
Over the weekend, the Tigers competed in a tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
The Tigers shot a team total of 301 on Friday and a season-low 297 on Saturday.
Cordell finished in eighth overall shooting a 1-under 141.
Other shooters for Darlington were Anderson (75-76), Spyra (80-78), Shaw (78-81), Hank Crawford (79-83) and Knox Sirmans (79-71).
Darlington will next compete in the area tournament at Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth on April 30.
TENNIS: Coosa boys 3, South Atlanta 0
A first round matchup in the Class AA state playoffs went the Coosa boys’ way Tuesday as the Eagles topped South Atlanta 3-0 on the road to advance to the second round for just the second time in program history.
The No. 1 doubles team of Brady Jacobs and Bradley Johnson won 6-0, 6-0 to get a strong start for Coosa, while Zac Mitchell and Jordan Broom took their singles matches to round out the victory.
Mitchell won No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2, while Broom won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. The team will face Bremen in the Sweet 16 on the road within the next week.
Armuchee girls 5, Therrell 0
It was a clean sweep for the Armuchee girls’ tennis team Tuesday in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs as the Lady Indians not only won 5-0 but did not lose a single game against Therrell.
Playing at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, Armuchee swept a three singles lines by 6-0, 6-0 finals with Brooke Dellis at No. 1 singles, Hannah Dellis at No. 2 singles and Chloe Purdy at No. 3 singles.
Therrell was forced to forfeit its doubles points due to lack of players. Armuchee will travel to Banks County for the second round next week.
Rockmart boys 5, Douglass-Atlanta 0
There appeared to be little the visitors could do Tuesday to challenge the Rockmart boys’ tennis team as the Yellow Jackets rolled to a sweep of Douglass-Atlanta at home in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
Rockmart won all but one match 6-0, 6-0, with the lone exception being Hunter England and Elijah Malone’s 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. The Jackets remain undefeated at 21-0 and will play the winner of Lamar County and Banks County in the Sweet 16.
Rockmart girls 5, South Atlanta 0
The three-time Region 7-AA champion Rockmart girls’ tennis team continued its success in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday, blanking South Atlanta in singles competition on the way to a 5-0 win.
Emma Evans, Mary Ella Owen and Maryann Earwood all won 6-0, 6-0 on their home court to clinch the victory. Rockmart will host Elbert County in the second round.
BASEBALL: Model 5, Gordon Central 4 (8 inn.)
Dawson Whitefield hit a two-run sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday to give Model a 5-4 win over Gordon Central on Senior Night.
The Region 7-AA contest was tied 3-3 after seven innings when the visiting Warriors took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth.
Daulton Waddell had a two-run home run for the Blue Devils in the sixth inning to make it 3-3. Waddell got on base with a walk and hit-by-pitch and finished 1-for-1 at the plate. Brody Pearson went 2-for-4.
Connor Yarbrough threw seven innings and struck out six while allowing two earned runs.
Model (14-9, 7-6) will travel to Gordon Central on Thursday.
SOCCER: Model girls 8, Pepperell 0
Lauren Akemon recorded a hat trick and the Model girls’ soccer team remained undefeated in Region 7-AA as it nabbed an 8-0 win Tuesday over Pepperell in Lindale.
Anna Ruth Parker had two goals for the Lady Blue Devils, while Deyvis Reader, Nora Grace Snow and Ashley Vicente head had one.
Pepperell, which had a tough loss to Rockmart on Monday in penalty kicks, had keeper Bre Culpepper recorded 10 saves against Model.
Pepperell (8-6, 8-6 7-AA) is at Darlington today, while Model (13-0-1, 13-0) will be back in action Thursday to host Rockmart.