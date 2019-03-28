The Pepperell boys’ soccer team came up with a big non-region win Thursday on the road, topping Class 6A Alexander 2-0 in Douglasville.
Will Helton put the Dragons up 1-0 in the first half, and Ramiro Alanis scored in the second half for the final goal. Keeper Andrew Wilder kept the Dragons on top with the shutout in goal.
Pepperell (10-2-1) is at Model on Tuesday for a Region 7-AA contest.
In other action:
TENNIS: Rockmart boys 5, Chattooga 0
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team improved its overall record to 15-0 Thursday and 6-0 in Region 7-AA play with a 5-0 shutout against Chattooga on the road.
Jackson Norris won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Timothy Malone won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Bennett Vest won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
No. 1 doubles was won by Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan, 6-3, 6-4, and Hunter England and Elijah Malone took No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-0.
The Yellow Jackets are at home against region foe Armuchee today.
Rockmart girls 4, Chattooga 1
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team maintained a perfect 6-0 Region 7-AA record Thursday with a 4-1 win against Chattooga on the road. The win pushes the Lady Yellow Jackets’ overall record to 14-1.
Emma Evans won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Mary Ella Owen won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Mary Ann Earwood won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles to round out the victories for Rockmart.
The Lady Yellow Jackets are at home today against region opponent Armuchee.