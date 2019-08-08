The first full week of the softball season saw local teams get some early momentum with strong victories.
Pepperell and Rockmart both went 2-0, while Rome picked up its first win under new head coach Jason Harris.
Lady Dragons pitcher Chloe Jones had another strong performance in the circle to help the Pepperell softball team stay undefeated with a 1-0 win over Temple on Tuesday in Lindale.
The sophomore struck out 14 while allowing four hits and one walk against the Lady Tigers to bring her season total to 19 strikeouts on the year.
Morgan Willingham scored the Lady Dragons’ only run of the game in the fourth inning when she got on base with a double before stealing third and scoring on an errant throw to third.
The Lady Dragons will play again Saturday at Model facing the Blue Devils 10 a.m. and Fannin County at noon.
In other action:
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Rome 13, Model 5, 5 inn.
The Rome Lady Wolves put up a six-run rally in the bottom of the second inning to propel them to a run-rule shortened 13-5 win over Model.
Cassie Covington had three RBIs for Rome (1-2), while Abi Curry and Mackenzie McNitt each had two hits for the Lady Wolves. Maci Andrews got the win in a complete game effort, striking out four while scattering seven hits.
Claire Prault and Amaia Washington had two RBIs each to lead Model at the plate. Claire Chamberlain finished with two hits.
Model (0-2) will host Fannin County on Saturday for a 10 a.m. contest, while Rome will be in action early Saturday as well as the Lady Wolves host Coosa, also at 10 a.m.
Rockmart 16, Cedartown 4, 4 inn.
Emma Evans and Caroline Conring each had three RBIs as Rockmart rolled to a 16-4 win over cross-county rival Cedartown that was called after four innings due to the run rule.
Mary McNabb and Kinsey Jones each had two hits for the Lady Jackets, who improved to 2-0 on the season after a 6-4 win over Cartersville on Tuesday. Gracey Arnold got the win, pitching all four innings.
Marycille Brumby led Cedartown at the plate with three hits and two RBIS.
Rockmart will have its first Region 7-AA contest of the season Tuesday when it travels to Pepperell. Cedartown (1-2) is in Carrollton on Friday for the Lady Trojan’s Lead-off Slam tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Model splits first matches
The season opened with a split for the Model Lady Blue Devils on Thursday as the team hosted Heritage and Chattooga in a tri-match.
Model lost to Heritage 25-14, 25-21 in the first match before battling with Chattooga to pull out the win, 25-21, 18-25, 15-6.
Brooke Roberts finished with nine kills and three blocks for the Lady Blue Devils, while Laura Kate Cole had five kills and 10 digs. Maggie Jon White had 12 assists to go with five digs, and Neely Brownlow added 18 digs.
"I am proud of the way the girls played tonight," Model coach Kendall Roberts said. "We have a lot of talent on this team this year and I am excited to see what's to come."
Model (1-1) will be back in action Tuesday at LaFayette.