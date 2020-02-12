Sydni Hazelwood made a strong statement to kick off her senior season on the pitch by scoring five goals in Pepperell’s 8-6 win over Temple on Wednesday.
The Lady Dragons took the road win with the help of several players, as Ansley Davenport, Megan Henderson and Marleni Perez scored a goal each, and Trista Ely had seven saves.
Pepperell (1-0) was up 4-1 at the half and had a 7-3 lead with 23 minutes left before a comeback attempt by the host Lady Tigers.
Madeline Silver, Lily Corey and Shelby Madden had solid defensive contributions for the Lady Dragons, with Silver finishing with seven clears and three tackles, while Corey had nine clears, and Madden had eight and three tackles
Pepperell will be back in action Tuesday hosting Model.
In other action:
TENNIS
Rockmart sweeps Coosa
There was a window Wednesday to get in some early-season tennis and Rockmart and Coosa took advantage of it as the host Jackets and Lady Jackets defeated their opponents.
Rockmart’s boys won 4-1 over the Eagles, and the Rockmart girls shut out the Lady Eagles 5-0.
In the boys’ matches, Rockmart’s Dillan Mahan and Gavin Tan each won their singles matches, with Mahan pulling out a 6-4, 7-5 win and Tan winning 6-0, 6-0.
The Jackets’ doubles team of Kaleb Shelton and Johnathan Crowe won 6-0, 6-1, and Tyler Paschal and Nathan Barrett won 6-0, 6-0.
In the girls’ matches, Maryann Earwood won her singles match 6-1, 6-1, while Eisley Pope and Amber Massey each won their match 6-0, 6-1.
MaddieAnn Harp and Megan Clanton won their doubles match 6-2, 6-2, and Hailey Fairel and Maddie Owens won their doubles match 6-0, 6-1,
Rockmart will host North Paulding Thursday while Coosa travels to Gordon Central.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Armuchee 7, Mt. Bethel 6
The Armuchee baseball team made a huge last-inning comeback to win its season opener Tuesday, 7-6, over Mt. Bethel at Lakepoint Sports Complex.
Mt. Bethel opened the game with a five-run first inning and led 6-0 going into the bottom of the seventh when Armuchee put together a seven-run rally to walk it off.
Freshman pitcher Jack Rogers threw four innings and struck out seven for the Indians while allowing no runs. Cameron Sharp then came on in the sixth and struck out three over the final two innings.
Gauge Burkett was Armuchee’s leading hitter with two hits and two RBIs.
Armuchee lost to Hiram on Wednesday, 8-6, after a late rally came up short. That game was also played at Lakepoint.
The Indians (1-1) will have a chance to get some revenge Saturday when they travel to Hiram.