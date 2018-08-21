PREP ROUNDUP: Pepperell blanks Coosa, 15-0, in 3 innings
The Pepperell softball team scored early and often in a Region 7-AA contest against Coosa in Lindale on Tuesday to take a 15-0 win in three innings.
Chloe Jones got the win on the mound, allowing just one hit and striking out six. Trista Ely and Sydnie Edwards each finished with two RBIs for the Lady Dragons.
Pepperell (6-1, 3-1 7-AA) travels to Dade County on Thursday, while Coosa (1-4, 1-3) hosts Darlington today at 5:30 p.m.
In other action:
Rockmart 16, Armuchee 0, 3 inn.
Emily Loveless threw a no-hitter and the Rockmart Lady Jackets racked up 13 hits in a 16-0 run-rule win over Region 7-AA opponent Armuchee on the road Tuesday in three innings.
Caroline Conring had four RBIs, while Loveless and Anna Lewis each had three RBIs. Carlee Graham led Rockmart with three hits. Kinsey Jones and Alexis Teems had two apiece. Loveless struck out three.
Rockmart (6-0, 4-0 7-AA) hosts Coosa on Thursday, while Armuchee (2-5, 1-2) hosts Chattooga today at 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa splits at home
Coosa’s Lady Eagles went 1-1 on Tuesday evening at home, getting a 25-5, 25-19 win over North Murray before dropping a tough match to Sonoraville.
Debra Barker had 10 aces, two kills and nine digs for Coosa against North Murray, while Kasey Thacker finished with seven kills, three blocks and four digs. Marley White had 20 assists and three digs.
Coosa (8-2) came up just short to Class 3A Sonoraville, losing 25-23, 26-24. Thacker had five kills, eight digs and an ace in the match, while White had 11 assists. The Lady Eagles travel to Cartersville on Thursday.