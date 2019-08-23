Despite suffering an injury to a key player, the Model volleyball team pulled together to come away with a pair of victories at home.
The Lady Devils first topped Gordon Central 25-15, 25-11, then followed up with a 25-17, 25-15 win against Darlington on Thursday.
Early in the match against Darlington, senior Laura Kate Cole was injured after going up for a kill against the Lady Tigers and wasn’t able to finish the match, but Model head coach Kendall Roberts said she was proud of how her team rallied around their teammate.
Cole finished with four kills and five digs on the day, Brooke Roberts had nine kills and five blocks, Emma Dickinson had seven kills and seven digs, Katy Ingram had seven kills and nine digs, and Maggie Jon White recorded 13 assists.
Belle Bryant added 10 assists for the Blue Blue Devils (6-4), and Neely Brownlow had 23 digs.
The Blue Devils will travel to face Calhoun on Tuesday, while Darlington (0-5) will host Cedartown and Rockmart.
In other action:
Coosa splits at Hiram
Coosa earned its 14th victory of the season Thursday, but then suffered its first loss of the year on the road against North Paulding.
The Lady Eagles topped the Lady Hornets 25-17, 25-9 and dropped a close match, featuring a marathon second set, to the Lady Wolfpack, 25-12, 28-30, 15-11.
Kasey Thacker had 16 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and three aces for the Lady Eagles (14-1), and Mary-Kathryn Broadway had eight kills, three digs and two assists.
The Lady Eagles will host Holy Innocents’ and Cartersville on Tuesday.
Chattooga splits at Gilmer
Chattooga moved its record to 3-11 on the season after a pair of matches on the road Thursday at Gilmer.
The Lady Indians were swept by Gilmer and came away with a three-set win against Adairsville.
Chattooga will travel to Armuchee on Tuesday for a matchup against South Paulding and the hosting school.
SOFTBALL
Pepperell 10, Coosa 2, 6 innings
Chloe Jones continued her dominance in the circle for Pepperell through the early part of the season with a no-hitter against Coosa.
Jones also struck out 12 as the Lady Dragons topped the Lady Eagles 10-2 in six innings on Thursday in a Region 7-AA contest in Lindale.
For the Lady Dragons (6-3, 2-2), Trista Ely and Cailey Mansell each had a hit and two RBIs.
For Coosa (3-6, 0-4) Abby Jacobs pitched six innings and struck out four for the Lady Eagles.
Pepperell hosts Dade County on Tuesday in another region contest, and Coosa hosts Southeast Whitfield on Monday.
Rockmart 6, Armuchee 0
Emilee Register once again led the Rockmart softball team to a win from inside the circle tossing her second no-hitter of the season.
The junior pitcher struck out nine through seven innings as the Lady Yellow Jackets rolled to a 6-0 win against visiting Armuchee on Thursday in a Region 7-AA contest.
Register’s last no-hitter came just this past Tuesday in an 8-0 win against Model.
At the plate for the Lady Jackets (6-0, 4-0), Register had three hits, Alexis Teems had two hits and two RBIs, and Kinsey Jones had two hits and an RBI.
Rockmart hosts Villa Rica and Haralson County on Saturday, while Armuchee (3-3, 2-2) hosts Rome High.
Chattooga 12, Model 3, 6 innings
Katie Williams had five RBIs to lead the Chattooga softball team to a 12-3 Region 7-AA win in Summerville on Thursday against Model in six innings.
Emma White had two hits for the Lady Indians (5-3, 2-2), and Grace Dooley had two hits.
In the circle for Chattooga, Clara Wyatt pitched six innings and struck out nine for the win.
For Model (2-5, 1-3), Erin Collier had two RBIs, and Claire Chamberlain had one hit.
Chattooga hosts Rome on Monday, while Model hosts Darlington.