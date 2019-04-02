A six-goal first half gave the Model girls' soccer team the cushion it needed to get a 10-0 win over Pepperell at home Tuesday in a game cut short by the mercy rule.
The shutout is Model's fourth straight and gives them a 9-0 record in Region 7-AA as the season reaches its final weeks.
Lauren Akemon scored three goals and had three assists on the day for the Lady Blue Devils (9-1-1), while teammate Libby Upton added three scores of her own as well as an assist.
"It feels like this season we're not depending on one or two people to score," Model coach Kacie Crowder said. "We have several girls who can score for us, and we are working together to create more opportunities on the field."
Nora Grace Snow, Perry Durden, May Khateeb and Anna Ruth Parker rounded out the match with a goal each, with Parker picking up three assists. Model keeper Deyvis Reader finished with seven saves to go with the clean sheet.
"The last few seasons we have had some work to do on our defense, but this year the girls have really stepped up our defense and it shows," Crowder said. "We've had several shutouts this year, and that's due to the phenomenal job of our defense and out keeper."
Model will host Coosa on Thursday, while Pepperell (7-4, 7-4 7-AA) wil host Armuchee.
Rome girls 10, Darlington 0
It was a dominant performance by the Rome girls' soccer team Tuesday in a non-region match at Darlington as the Lady Wolves won 10-0.
Mae Pierce led Rome with a hat trick, while Allyson Harris and Jazmin Mijangos had two goals each. Allison Loveman and Janet Hartman each had a goal, with Hartman also recording three assists.
Rome (9-5) is on the road Friday against Allatoona in another non-region tilt, while Darlington (1-8) travels to North Murray.
Armuchee girls 4, Cherokee Co. (Ala.) 1
Alexis Thornton scored twice and the Armuchee girls' soccer team picked up a 4-1 win over visiting Cherokee County, Alabama, on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (6-9-1) also got goals from Melissa Ramos and Arrionna Dozier, while Bridgette Jones and Heidi Dulaney each recorded an assist in the non-region matchup. Keeper Delaney Steen had two saves.
Armuchee will be back in action Thursday in a Region 7-AA contest at Pepperell.
Armuchee boys 4, Cherokee Co. (Ala.) 0
A hat trick for Blake Abney set the stage for a 4-0 win for the Armuchee boys' soccer team Tuesday over Cherokee County, Alabama.
Kody Manikas scored a goal and had an assist for the homestanding Indians, while Hunter Mathis and Bryson Cowart each had an assist. Alex Lyle finished with four saves in goal.
Armuchee (10-3-1) is at Pepperell on Thursday.
BASEBALL: Creekview 3, Rome 0
The Rome Wolves could not overcome stellar Creekview pitching in a 3-0 non-region loss at Legion Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Three different Creekview pitchers combined to shut out the Wolves, who managed only two hits on the night, both by senior Sevie Andrews.
Knox Kadum took a tough loss pitching for Rome in spite of giving up only 1 run in three innings and striking out six.
Rome (11-6) will be back at it Thursday at Chattooga.
Rockmart 9, Model 5
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets got a big win over Region 7-AA foe Model on Tuesday, using a three-run fourth inning to ignite the push for a 9-5 win in Rockmart.
The Jackets were up 3-0 when Model tied it up in the top of fourth. Rockmart then matched the rally in the bottom of the inning and outscored the Blue Devils 3-2 over the next two innings.
Brayden Cole and Dylan Bailey each had a pair of hits for the Jackets, with Cole getting two RBIs and Bailey picking up three.
Model was led at the play by Brody Pearson, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Dawson Whitefield finished with RBIs, while Jake Ashley went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Rockmart (15-5, 9-0 7-AA) will host Gordon Lee on Thursday, while Model (13-4, 6-3) is at Christian Heritage.
TENNIS: Model boys 5, Armuchee 0
Model's boys' tennis team blanked Region 7-AA foe Armuchee on Tuesday, earning a 5-0 win at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College to wrap up the regular season.
The Blue Devils' Parker Stone held on against Darby Hopper to win 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while Model's Teller Abdou won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Eli Abdou to No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles action, the No. 1 line went to Micah Veillon and Braxton Sims 6-3, 6-0, while Cole Locklear and Barton Sopata won at 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Model (11-2, 6-1 7-AA) will head into the Region 7-AA tournament next Monday as the No. 2 seed.
Armuchee girls 4, Model 1
A sweep of the singles competition gave the Armuchee girls' tennis team the lift it needed to defeat Model 4-1 in Region 7-AA action Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Armuchee's No. 2 singles player Hannah Dellis fought with Model's Evalyn Edwards for three sets before pulling out the win, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
Brook Dellis took the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, while Chloe Purdy rounded out Armuchee's singles with a 7-6, 6-4 win at the No. 3 line.
The Lady Indians won the No. 1 doubles match with a 6-2, 6-2 win from Taylor Harris and Blaine Fox.
Model's lone win came at No. 2 doubles as Miya Blanton and Brooke Roberts won 7-5, 6-4.
GOLF: Model 164, Armuchee 239
Doug Tarter shot a 35 on Tuesday to lead a strong Model team against Armuchee at Stonebridge Golf Club, with the Blue Devils winning 164-239.
After Tarter, Model's Cody Boazman shot a 38, while Hayden Winkelman had a 43 and Jac Mulkey finished with a 48.
Armuchee was led by Justin Kerr's 54, while Cole Arasmith came in with a 56 in the nine-hole match. Joey Cerniglia and Will Holcombe shot a 64 and 65 for Armuchee, respectively.