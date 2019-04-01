The Model boys’ golf team came away with a win Monday at Stonebridge Golf Club taking down Rome, Armuchee and Coosa.
Cody Boazman shot a 37 as Model finished with a 160 team score. The Blue Devils were followed by Rome with 171, Armuchee with 223 and Coosa with 236.
Douglas Tarter followed Boazman closely with a 38, and Jack Mulkey carded a 39.
Rome’s low scorer Hunter Ingram shot a 37. Armuchee’s Cole Arasmith shot a 54, and Joey Cerneglia recorded a 54.
Coosa’s low scorer was Landon Tate with a 52.
Model will face Armuchee again today at Stonebridge. Coosa faces Pepperell, Rockmart and Armuchee on Thursday at Meadow Lakes.
TENNIS: Coosa boys 3, Faith Christian 2
The Coosa boys’ tennis team edged Faith Christian (Ala.) 3-2 on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Jordan Broom won the Eagles’ lone singles match 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot. At No. 1 doubles, Brady Jacobs and Bradley Johnson won 6-0, 6-0, and Keith Gunnells and Malachi Wilkins won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
The Eagles will compete again April 8 and 9 in the Region 7-AA tournament at the Tennis Center.
SATURDAY’S LATE CONTESTS BASEBALL: Rome High splits
The Rome High baseball team split a road doubleheader against Sandy Creek falling to the Patriots 8-3 in Game 1 and coming out on top 9-8 in Game 2.
In Game 2, the Wolves scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come back for the win in the non-region contest.
Connor Bullard hit his second home run of the season to lift the Wolves after Garrett Howell scored on an error. Bullard was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Howell was 2-for-2 with an RBI and four runs scored, and Colt Hardin and Knox Kadum each had an RBI.
Hayden Filetti got the win for the Wolves pitching 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs, and striking out five. Kadum and Caleb Ellard pitched in relief.
In Game 1, Howell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Bullard was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ellard had an RBI.
Alden Astin took the loss for Rome (11-5) tossing 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and nine hits, and striking out five. Tristen Tillery pitched in relief.
The Wolves will face Creekview today at Legion Field in a non-region matchup.