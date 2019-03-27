The Model baseball team won its fifth out of its last six games Wednesday, holding off Cedartown in a non-region 8-6 win on the road.
The Blue Devils put up six runs in the third inning, only to have the Bulldogs cut their lead to 7-6 in the fifth. Model was able to cut short Cedartown’s rally and add a run in the final inning.
Brody Pace was 2-for-3 at the plate for Model (12-3) with a run scored and an RBI. Dawson Whitefield had two RBIs, Jake Ashley was 2-for-3, and Patrick Lloyd was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Connor Yarbrough got the win for the Blue Devils, throwing three innings and striking out three, while allowing two hits and a run. Daulton Waddell got the save, throwing 1 2/3 innings with a strikeout and a hit.
The Blue Devils are at Armuchee on Friday for a Region 7-AA contest.
Bowdon 7, Darlington 3
The Darlington baseball team got behind early giving up five runs to Bowdon in the bottom of the first inning on its way to a 7-3 loss on the road.
Lawson Brown led the Tigers (6-8-1, 5-6 Region 6-A) with two hits and two RBIs. The Tigers face Bowdon again today at home at 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER: Armuchee boys 7, Rockmart 1
Kody Manikas and Simon Wilson each scored two goals to carry the Armuchee boys’ soccer team to a 7-1 Region 7-AA win against Rockmart at home.
Davis Yeargan scored a goal and had an assist for the Indians (8-3-1, 7-1 7-AA), Hunter Mathis added a goal, and Darrell Trejo and Ben Graves each had an assist. Goalkeeper Alex Lyle had two saves.
The Indians host Chattooga on Friday, and the Yellow Jackets (7-7, 4-6) host Dade County today at 7 p.m.
Armuchee girls 2, Rockmart 0
Melissa Ramos and Alexis Thornton each scored a goal as the Armuchee girls’ soccer team shut out Rockmart 2-0 for a Region 7-AA win at home.
Delaney Steen had an assist for the Lady Indians (5-7-1, 3-6 7-AA), and goalkeeper Caroline Ray had two saves.
The Lady Indians host Chattooga on Friday, and the Yellow Jackets (3-5-1, 3-5) host Dade County today at 5 p.m.
TENNIS: Armuchee girls 4, Model 1
The Armuchee girls' tennis team got a win over its Floyd County rivals on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, topping Model 4-1.
The Lady Indians swept the singles matches, with Brooke Dellis taking the No. 1 line 6-1, 6-1, and her sister, Hannah Dellis, winning at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-2.
Chloe Purdy rounded out the singles competition with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3. Armuchee's No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Harris and Blaine Fox fought for their win, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.
Model's Miya Blanton and Brooke Roberts picked up the Lady Devils' lone win with a 6-1, 6-2 final at No. 3 singles.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday as Armuchee faces Pepperell and Model takes on Coosa.
Model boys 5, Armuchee 0
It was a shutout for the Model Blue Devils on the courts Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, getting a 5-0 win over Armuchee
Singles matches with to Parker Stone (6-1, 6-0), Teller Abdou (6-1, 6-3) and Eli Abdou (6-1, 6-4). The No. 1 doubles team of Micah Veillon and Braxton Sims won 6-0, 6-1, while Griffin Burgess and Barton Sopata took the No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-2.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday as Armuchee faces Pepperell and Model takes on Coosa.