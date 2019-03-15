Three days after being handed its first loss of the season at the hands of Region 7-AA foe Chattooga, the Model baseball team got back in the win column Friday with a 6-5 win over the Indians in Summerville.
Brody Pace broke open a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth inning when he knocked in two runs on a groundout. Davis Chastain scored two runs for Model.
Gaven Freeman got the win for Model (8-2, 3-1 7-AA), pitching 6 2/3 innings, and allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out four. Daulton Waddell got the save.
Clayton Johnson was 3-for-4 for Chattooga (11-4, 3-1).
The Blue Devils face Armuchee today at 7:30 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium as part of the Rome Braves High School Invitational. Chattooga hosts Rockmart on Tuesday.
SOCCER: Carrollton girls 1, Rome 0
The Rome High girls’ soccer team was handed its first Region 7-5A loss of the season Friday at Barron Stadium coming up short against visiting Carrollton, 1-0.
Keeper Michele Monzalvo had 18 saves for Rome (7-4, 4-1 7-5A).
In boys’ action, the Wolves (9-2, 4-1) topped the Carrollton 2-1.
Both Rome teams will host Paulding County on Tuesday for a pair of region contests.
TENNIS: Rockmart boys 5, Pepperell 0
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team hosted Pepperell on Friday, coming away with a 5-0 shutout against the Dragons.
Jackson Norris won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles was won 6-0, 6-1 by Timothy Malone, and Bennett Vest won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Gavin Tan and Dillon Mahan won No. 1 doubles 1-6, 6-0, 6-2, and Nathan Barrett and Thomas Vest took No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-2.
Rockmart hosts county rival Cedartown on Monday, while Pepperell faces Dade County on Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Rockmart girls 5, Pepperell 0
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team blanked visiting Pepperell 5-0 on Friday.
Mary Ella Owen won No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles went to Emma Evans, 6-0, 6-0, and Maryann Earwood won No. 3 singles 6-0,6-3.
No. 1 doubles was won by Hailey Fairel and Megan Clanton, 6-3, 7-5, and Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Yellow Jackets host Cedartown on Monday, while Pepperell faces Dade County on Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.