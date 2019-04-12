After some close region losses last months, the Rome High girls’ soccer team managed to close out their regular season on a good note Friday and clinch a home match to start the postseason.
The Lady Wolves shutout Kell 5-0 at Barron Stadium in the final Region 7-5A match for both teams. The win set Rome as the No. 2 seed in the region for the GHSA Class 5A state playoffs, meaning they will get to host a first round matchup.
Sophomore Mae Pierce led Rome with three goals and an assist, while Amarantha Hernandez and Jazmin Mijangos each had a goal as well. Janet Hartman had an assist, and keeper Michelle Monzalvo had six saves to earn the clean sheet in goal.
Rome (10-6, 6-2 7-5A) has won two of its last three, including shutting out region foe Hiram 8-0. The Lady Wolves are scheduled to travel to Chapel Hill on Wednesday, while the first round of the playoffs will be April 23.
In other action:
TENNIS: Rome boys earn third in region
A quick sweep gave the Rome High boys’ tennis team a victory to complete the Region 7-5A tennis tournament this week and the No. 3 seed in the state playoffs.
The Wolves went up 3-0 on Hiram in the third-place match of the region tournament Thursday afternoon at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. With a win secured, the rest of the matches were stopped.
Rome will have to go on the road next week to take on North Springs in the first round of the Class 5A bracket.
THURSDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
BASEBALL: Armuchee 5, Chattooga 2
The Armuchee baseball team racked up five runs in the third inning on its way to a 5-2 Region 7-AA win against Chattooga in Summerville.
Sophomore pitcher Jack Rush threw a complete for Armuchee (8-13, 5-7 7-AA) and struck out seven while allowing one earned run.
At the plate for Armuchee, Ethan Nixon and Bleu Swanson each had a double and an RBI, and Randon Carter and Gauge Burkett each had an RBI.
The Indians will face Trion at home today at 1 p.m. Chattooga (16-10, 8-4) hosts Coosa on Tuesday.
Dade County 1, Model 0
The Model baseball team lost its fifth straight contest with a 1-0 shutout against Dade County on the road in a Region 7-AA matchup.
Brody Pearson, Josh Land and Connor Yarbrough each had a hit for the Blue Devils.
Rett Edwards took the loss for Model (13-8, 6-6 7-AA) striking out six and allowing three hits and one run over six innings.
The Blue Devils host Gordon Central on Tuesday.