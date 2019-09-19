Chloe Jones had another stellar performance in the circle for the Pepperell softball team as the Lady Dragons earned their second straight region win.
Jones struck out 12 to lead her team to a 4-0 Region 7-AA victory Thursday against Gordon Central on the road.
At the plate for the Lady Dragons, Ansley Farmer, Dahlia Sanford and Jolie Splendore each had two hits. Sanford, Trista Ely and Courtney Self added an RBI apiece.
The game was scoreless through four innings until the Lady Dragons (10-7, 4-6 7-AA) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth and tacked on three more runs in the sixth to seal the win.
For the Lady Warriors (4-12, 1-9), Marissa Self struck four in the loss.
The Lady Dragons will next face Coosa in Lindale on Tuesday for another region contest, while Gordon Central hosts region foe Dade County.
Rockmart 9, Model 0, 5 innings
Emilee Register struck out 10 and allowed only three hits as the Rockmart softball team rolled to a 9-0 five-inning win against Region 7-AA foe Model on Thursday.
The win pushes the Lady Yellow Jackets to 18-3 overall and 9-0 in region play.
Emma Evans had two hits and three RBIs for Rockmart in the win at home, Anna Lewis had two hits, and Caroline Conring had two RBIs.
Claire Chamberlain struck out five in the loss for Model (5-11, 4-6), and Caitlyn O'Guin had two hits.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will continue region play Tuesday when they travel to face Armuchee, while Model hosts Chattooga.
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa sweeps
The Coosa volleyball team pushed its winning streak to 15 games Thursday with a pair of wins in Alabama.
The Lady Eagles came from behind against host Sand Rock after dropping the first match with a score of 23-25, 25-21, 15-10, and easily handled Cherokee County 25-18, 25-13.
Kasey Thacker led Coosa with 21 kills, 20 digs, seven blocks and four assists, Jordan Roberts added 15 kills and 17 digs, and Sarah Arrant had 11 kills, two blocks and three digs.
Also for Coosa (39-6), Brinley Smith put up 46 assists, 11 digs and four aces, Makayla Nelson had 20 digs and four aces, and Jenna Reynolds recorded 15 digs and two aces.
The Lady Eagles will be back in action Tuesday when they face 6-A/AA Public foe Armuchee on the road.