Pepperell scored nine runs on just four hits and Chloe Jones had 10 strikeouts as the Lady Dragons defeated Coosa 9-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Jones allowed just one hit in the run-rule shortened game as Pepperell celebrated its Senior Day in Lindale. Abby Jacobs had four strikeouts in four innings in the circle for Coosa.
Jones, Morgan Willingham and Lynley Nichols had an RBI each in the Region 7-AA game, while Tejah Spivey had the lone hit for Coosa.
Pepperell (11-7, 5-6 7-AA) will travel to Dade County on Thursday, while Coosa (6-10, 2-8) is at Rockmart.
In other action:
Chattooga 3, Model 0
Hannah Thrasher struck out nine and scattered three hits in Chattooga’s 3-0 win over Model in a Region 7-AA game in Shannon.
The Lady Indians (11-8, 7-4 7-AA) had five hits in the pitcher’s duel, while Model’s Claire Chamberlain struck out seven and gave up just one earned run.
Thrasher, Kayleigh Byars and Emma Howard each had an RBI for Chattooga, with Byars getting two hits. Caitlyn O’Guin, Lizzie Ogle and Makena Freeman had one hit each for the Lady Blue Devils.
Model (5-12, 4-7) will host Rome in a non-region game today at 5 p.m., while Chattooga hosts Darlington at 5:30 p.m.
Rockmart 13, Armuchee 5, 5 inn.
Emma Evans had four hits and six RBIs to lead an offensive explosion for Rockmart as the Lady Jackets defeated Armuchee 13-5 in five innings.
Alexis Teems had four hits and Anna Lewis added two as Rockmart finished with 17 hits in the Region 7-AA contest. Armuchee had nine of its own and scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it was not enough to avoid the run rule.
Gracey Arnold had two RBIs to lead Rockmart in the scoring column, while Armuchee’s Jamison Powell had four RBIs. Emily Register got the win in the circle, striking out five in five innings.
Rockmart (19-3, 10-0 7-AA) will host Coosa on Thursday, while Armuchee (7-8, 4-6) hosts Model.