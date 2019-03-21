The Armuchee boys’ soccer team earned its third Region 7-AA victory of the week Thursday with a 5-0 shutout against Dade County at home.
The win pushes the Indians’ record to 7-3-1 overall and 6-1 in the region.
Simon Wilson scored two goals for the Indians, and Ben Graves, Blake Abney and Patrick Dupree each scored a goal.
Goalkeeper Alex Lyle had two saves for Armuchee, while Wilson, Hunter Mathis, Kody Manikas each had an assist. Armuchee hosts Model on Tuesday.
Armuchee girls 2, Dade County 0
The Armuchee girls’ soccer team broke open a 0-0 tie in the second half with goals from Arionna Dozier and Alexis Thornton as the Lady Indians came away with a 2-0 Region 7-AA win against Dade County at home.
Goalkeeper Caroline Ray had six saves for the Lady Indians, and Melissa Ramos had an assist.
Armuchee (4-6-1, 2-5 7-AA) hosts Model on Tuesday.
TENNIS: Rockmart boys 4, Model 1
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team maintained its perfect record Thursday with a 4-1 Region 7-AA win against Model at home.
Timothy Malone won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Bennett Vest won No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Hunter England and Elijah Malone won 6-2, 6-3, and No. 2 doubles was won by Gavin Tan and Dillon Mahan, 6-4, 6-3.
Rockmart (13-0, 4-0 7-AA), hosts Armuchee on Monday. Model goes up against Armuchee on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Rockmart girls 4, Model 1
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team improved its Region 7-AA record to 4-0 with a 4-1 win against Model on Thursday at home.
Mary Ella Owen won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, Emma Evans won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Maryann Earwood won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
No. 2 doubles was won by Maddie Harp and Eisley Pope, 6-2, 6-2.
Rockmart (12-1) hosts Armuchee on Monday. Model faces Armuchee on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Armuchee boys 4, Coosa 1
The Armuchee boys’ tennis team won all but its No. 1 doubles match on its way to a 4-1 win against Coosa on Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Darby Hooper won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 singles was won by Ethan McGhee, 1-6, 6-3, 75, and Eli Brock won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Ethan Hoover and David Lovett won at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Armuchee is at Rockmart on Monday, while Coosa is at Dade County.
Armuchee girls 4, Coosa 1
Brooke Dellis and Hannah Dellis both earned shutouts in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, as the Armuchee girls’ tennis team topped Coosa 4-1 on Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Chloe Purdy rounded out singles action with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win at the No. 3 spot.
At No. 1 doubles, Taylor Harris and Blaine Fox won 7-5, 6-3.
The Lady Indians are at Rockmart on Monday, while Coosa is at Dade County.
WEDNESDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
SOCCER: Pepperell boys 10, Rockmart 0
Landon Camp scored five goals and had one assist to lead the Pepperell boys’ soccer team to a 10-0 Region 7-AA win against Rockmart in Lindale.
The game was shortened because of the mercy rule with 19 left to play in the second half.
Ramiro Alanis added three goals and three assists for the Dragons (8-2-1, 8-2 7-AA), Lane Kock scored a goal and had an assist, and Josh Mata scored a goal. Ryan Hurst, Tony Sucuqui and Josh Ross each had an assist.
Goalkeepers Keelan Long and Andrew Wilder combined for the shutout. Pepperell hosts Coosa on Tuesday.
Rockmart girls 2, Pepperell 0
After starting the season with a 7-0 run, the Pepperell girls’ soccer team dropped its second straight contest in a 2-0 Region 7-AA loss to Rockmart in Lindale.
Goalkeeper Trista Ely had eight saves for the Lady Dragons in her second varsity start. Pepperell (7-2, 7-2 7-AA) hosts Coosa on Tuesday.