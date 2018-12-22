The tournament featured 18 teams with the Tigers having six wrestlers take first in their weight class: Luke McDurmon (120 pounds), Alan Cordero (138), Colton Woods (145), Tyler Ingram ( 152), Rhett McDurmon (170) and Garrett Sheffield (182).
Dawson Williams took fourth at 160 pounds, and Tyson Dougherty finished in fourth at 285.
The Tigers compete again next weekend at the Jacket Invitational in Rockmart.
Pepperell competes at Lassiter
The Pepperell wrestling team hit the road Saturday morning to compete in a duals tournament at Lassiter High School in Marietta where the Dragons went 3-2 in the competition featuring 10 teams.
Pepperell defeated Franklin County and Cherokee Bluff, while dropping a one-point decision to Lassiter and a six-point loss to Hillgrove, both of which are in Class 7A.
The Dragons compete again next Saturday in the Calhoun Duals.
BASKETBALL
Unity Christian boys 67, Hearts Academy 51
Hutson Bryant scored 27 points for the Unity Christian boys’ basketball team as the Lions had their best offensive showing of the season Friday on the road.
The Lions improved to 3-7 overall with a 67-51 win against Hearts Academy.
Offensively the Lions were able to exploit weaknesses in Hearts Academy’s defense, while allowing Bryant to have a career night.
Eli Wells followed Bryant with 12 points, and Hudson Hill scored eight. The Lions travel to Pepperell on Friday.
Pepperell boys 78, Dade County 60
The Pepperell boys’ basketball team earned its first Region 7-AA victory Friday with a 78-60 win at Dade County behind standout performances from Payton Rhoades and Andrew Wilder.
Rhoades scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, and Wilder racked up 27 points and pulled down 14 boards in the victory.
The Dragons (2-6) next face Unity Christian at home on Friday.
Trion girls 41, Southeast Whitfield 36
After dropping five consecutive contests, the Trion girls’ basketball team won its second straight game Saturday in a 41-36 victory against Southeast Whitfield on the road.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-6) were led by Shelby Carlock and Chloe Murdock with 12 points each. Trion next faces Darlington on Jan. 4 on the road.