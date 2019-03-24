A pair of solid rounds gave the Darlington girls' golf team a boost at the Lady Rambler Invitational that sent them to the top of the team standings.
The Lady Tigers brought home both the overall team title and had the top two individual scores at LaFayette Golf Club on Saturday as they continue to perform well this season.
Darlington finished with a team score of 252 in the field of 12 schools, while Lady Tiger Nea Leppanen finished the 18-hole tournament with 75 to win the individual title.
Her teammate, Liza Frisbee, shot a 79 and finished second overall on the leaderboard. Darlington's Hannah Willerson shot 97 to round out the team's qualifying scores, and Anne Scott Smith shot 105.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on April 8 for the Calhoun Invitational at Fields Ferry Golf Course.
BASEBALL: Indians sweep New Manchester
Armuchee brought itself out a slump on Saturday, scoring 23 runs on 30 hits between the two games of a road doubleheader against non-region opponent New Manchester.
The Indians won Game 1 with a final of 13-4 before holding on in the second game to defeat the Jaguars 10-9
A six-run sixth inning put Armuchee in the driver's seat in the opener. Ethan Nixon led the Indians at the plate with three hits and three RBIs.
Gauge Burkett had two hits, including a solo home run, and finished with two RBIs, while Jacob Stanley had a double and a triple and three RBIs.
Will Miller was the winning pitcher as he threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run. He also had two hits and an RBI.
Armuchee (4-10) was down 6-0 heading into the fifth inning in Game 2 when the Indians rallied for four runs and then added three more in both of the next two innings.
Burkett stayed hot at the plate, finishing with three hits and two RBIs, while Randon Carter had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and had three RBIs.
Brayden Perry came on in relief and got the win in the second game, while Brantson Duck got the save in an inning of relief where he struck out three. He also had two hits.
Armuchee will return to its Region 7-AA schedule on Tuesday at Model.