A relentless Carrollton squad kept the pressure on the Darlington girls' lacrosse team on Tuesday as the two teams fought at Chris Hunter Stadium.
In the end, the visiting Lady Trojans came away with a 19-5 win in the varsity tilt to hand the Lady Tigers a tough loss after coming up a goal short in their previous two matches.
Carrollton had a 6-0 lead when Darlington (0-4) got on the board as Kathryne Ledbetter scored off of a pass by Kylie Sullivan with 8:30 left in the first half. The two would hook up again about three minutes later to make it 6-2.
Sullivan scored a goal of her own 16 seconds before halftime as she got the ball after a face-off and sprinted toward the net for the point to make it 9-3. She got her second goal early in the second half on an assist from Maggie Schrimsher.
Darlington's final goal came with around three minutes left as Audrey McFall scored on a behind-the-net pass from Ledbetter.
Lady Tiger goalie Lily Fowler recorded 13 saves. Darlington visits Bremen today.
In other action:
BASEBALL: Pepperell 2, Model 1
Pepperell's Cayden Head hit into a fielder's choice in the bottom of the sixth inning that brought in the deciding run in the Dragons' 2-1 win over Model on Tuesday in Lindale.
Each of the Region 7-AA teams had just three hits in the battle, with Mason Fincher going 2-for-3 at the plate for Pepperell and getting the win on the mound after striking out three over six innings of work. Dakota Corntassel picked up the save.
Model (9-3, 3-2 7-AA) tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth when Brody Pace singled on a 3-2 count to bring in a run. Blue Devil starter Rett Edwards struck out six in four innings of work.
Pepperell (7-6, 4-1 7-AA) will face Model again Friday, this time in Shannon.
TENNIS: Model sweeps Gordon Central
The Model boys' and girls' tennis teams came away unscathed on a trip to Calhoun on Tuesday, winning each line of their varsity matches with Gordon Central for a final tally of 5-0 each.
The Blue Devils were led by Parker Stone's 6-0, 6-1 in at No. 1 singles, while Teller Abdou won 6-0, 7-6 at No. 2 singles and Eli Abdou took No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0. Doubles teams Micah Veillon and Braxton Sims, and Cole Locklear and Barton Sopata each won their matches as well.
Ambria Ludwig pulled out a win at No. 3 singles for the Lady Blue Devils, recovering from a 4-6 loss in the first set to win the next two 6-1, 6-2. Tatum Abdou and Evalyn Edwards both won their respective singles matches also. The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Hicks and Ella Burgess won 6-1, 6-4, while Brooke Roberts and Miya Blanton won at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1.
Both Model teams will visit Rockmart on Thursday.
Coosa boys 4, Chattooga 1
The Coosa Eagles got a victory over Chattooga at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Tuesday, ending with a 4-1 tally.
Jordan Broom won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-1 for Coosa, while teammate Hunter Dodd edged out a win at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-4. The doubles team of Brady Jacobs and Bradley Johnson took the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0, while the Eagles' No. 2 team of Keith Gunnells and Malachi Wilkins won 6-1, 6-4.
Coosa will be back in action Thursday to face Armuchee at the Rome Tennis Center.
Rockmart defeats Dade County
It was a sweep for the Rockmart boys' tennis team over Dade County on Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, while the Lady Jackets managed to finish ahead of their Region 7-AA opponents 3-2 in the final tally.
Jackson Norris and Timothy Malone each won their singles matches 6-0, 6-1, while Bennett Vest won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan took their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, and Hunter England and Elijah Malone won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. The Jackets remain undefeated on the season.
In the girls' matches, Emma Evans picked up Rockmart's lone singles win, 6-0, 6-3, while the Lady Jackets got a boost from its doubles teams, as Malorie Bradfield and Hailey Fairel won 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, and Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-0, 6-2.
Rockmart will host Model on Thursday.
GOLF: Rockmart boys 192, Armuchee 237
The Rockmart boys' golf team got a match victory against Armuchee on Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Course, topping the Indians 192-237.
Low medalist went to the Jackets' Mason Hitchcock with a 40 in the nine-hole round, while Parker Crawford and Karson Moates each carded a 45 and Karter Moates finished with a 62.
Cole Arasmith led Armuchee's scorecard with a 56 on the day, while Justin Kerr shot a 59 and Will Holloway and Will Holcombe each had a 61.
Rockmart girls 108, Armuchee 129
Three of Rockmart's golfers carded a 54 as the Lady Jackets won a match over Armuchee on Tuesday afternoon at Stonebridge Golf Course, 108-129.
Megan Johnson, Gracie Tan and Neely Collum tied for the low medalist in the round, with only the top two scores counting for each team. Armuchee's Gracie Williams shot a 64, while Logan Lively had a 65.