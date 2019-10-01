Seven Coosa High School senior volleyball players were given a proper sendoff Tuesday as the Lady Eagles nabbed a pair of wins on their home court.
Holding Senior Night, Coosa defeated Coahulla Creek 25-11, 25-10 in a non-area match before topping Area 6-AA/A Public opponent Model 25-11, 25-5 to wrap up the evening.
The win over the Lady Blue Devils secures Coosa (43-7) a 6-0 area record and the No. 1 seed in the area tournament on Oct. 12, which will be hosted at Coosa High School.
Coosa middle blocker Kasey Thacker combined for 13 kills, 16 aces, 12 digs, and two blocks on the night, while Jordan Roberts had 13 kills, three aces, and four digs.
Brinley Smith finished with 42 assists, and four digs, Sarah Arrant had eight kills, and three aces,
Mary-Kathryn Broadway recorded eight kills, and four digs, and Makayla Nelson had 17 digs.
In other action:
Darlington splits
A close Darlington loss to 3A Cedartown was followed by a solid win over Chattooga on Tuesday as the Lady Tigers played in Summerville.
Darlington was first edged by the Lady Bulldogs in back-to-back sets, 26-24, 26-24. Megan Kligora had eight kills, and four aces in the match, while Kate Monroe finished with seven kills, Abbie Vaughn had 12 digs, and Lucy Bearden recorded 19 assists
The Lady Tigers fared better against Chattooga, defeating the host Lady Indians 25-16, 25-19.
Bearden finished with 16 assists, Monroe had 10 kills, Anne Scott Smith had 12 digs and Makiya Mayes had eight digs.
Darlington (14-20) will host Coahulla Creek and Calhoun on Thursday for Senior Night.
SOFTBALL Coosa 8, Darlington 6
A three-run bottom of the sixth gave Coosa the lead for good Tuesday in an 8-6 win over Darlington at home.
Abby Jacobs picked up the win, throwing a complete game and striking out eight. She also had two hits. Tejah Spivey also had two hits for Coosa (7-13), while Emily Lucas had two RBIs.
Darlington (1-16) had a five-run top of the sixth but was unable to hold onto a 6-5 lead. Lataija Jackson finished with two hits for the Lady Tigers, while Lily Fowler had two RBIs.
Coosa will host Region 7-AA foe Chattooga in its final game of the season Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Darlington has completed its regular season schedule and will now await the final GHSA Class A Private Power Rankings to find out if they will earn a spot in the playoffs. The Lady Tigers were 23rd going into Tuesday’s game. The top 24 teams advance to the postseason.
Hiram 11, Rome 0, 5 inn.
Rome High’s opening game of the Region 7-5A tournament took a sharp turn in the second inning as Hiram put up nine runs on the way to an 11-0 win over the Lady Wolves.
Rome’s NyNy Shelley finished with two hits to lead the Lady Wolves at the plate. Rome will play Kell at Woodland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.