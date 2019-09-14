The Coosa Lady Eagles won their fourth consecutive Battle of the Counties volleyball tournament Saturday, besting competition form all varsity teams from Floyd and Polk County.
Darlington came in second overall as the Lady Tigers lost a close match to host Coosa in the semifinals and then fell in a best-of-five finals match to the Lady Eagles to finish 3-2 on the day.
Coosa (35-6) did not drop a set the entire day, defeating Model, Cedartown and Darlington in two sets each through the semifinals. Darlington came the closest to knocking off the Lady Eagles in the semifinals but lost 25-23, 25-10.
Darlington (10-17) defeated Armuchee in two sets in the consolation finals to meet Coosa again in the tournament championship. Despite the Lady Tigers’ fight, Coosa took the match 25-13, 25-20, 25-6.
Kasey Thacker had 36 kills, 17 aces, nine digs and eight blocks on the day to lead the Coosa squad. Jordan Roberts added 32 kills, six aces, 16 digs, and three blocks, while Brinley Smith had 107 assists, eight digs, three blocks, and eight aces.
Sarah Arrant had 22 kills, Makayla Nelson had 22 digs, and Ashlee Bailey finished with 13 kills.
Top players for Darlington included Lucy Bearden (83 assists), Megan Kligora (17 kills) and Anne Scott Smith (31 digs).
Coosa will return to Area 6-AA/A Public action Tuesday at Rockmart, while Darlington travels to Christian Heritage on Monday.
In other action:
SOFTBALL
Model 6, Pepperell 0
A five-run fourth inning pushed Model’s softball team well enough ahead of host Pepperell on Saturday morning as the Lady Blue Devils took a 6-0 win.
The Region 7-AA contest was rescheduled after weather postponed the original time last Tuesday.
Claire Chamberlain got the win for Model (5-8, 4-4 7-AA), striking out five in a complete game effort while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Hanna Reynolds added a double and two RBIs.
Pepperell (8-7, 2-6) was led at the plate by Ansley Farmer’s two hits, while pitcher Chloe Jones struck out 12 in seven innings.
Model hosts Southeast Whitfield on Monday, while Pepperell hosts Armuchee on Tuesday.