The Coosa volleyball team faced down two higher-classified teams Monday on the road, and while some of the matches were close, the Lady Eagles managed to come out unscathed and keep their perfect record.
Coosa topped host Class 5A Villa Rica 26-24, 25-23 and Class 6A Northgate 25-23, 25-13.
The wins push the Lady Eagles’ overall record 13-0.
Kasey Thacker, who recorded her 1,000th kill last week, finished the day with 22 kills, eight digs and three aces.
Jordan Roberts added 15 Kills, nine digs, three aces and one block, Brinley Smith had 47 assists, six aces and five digs, and Makayla Nelson had 16 digs, three assists, two kills and one ace.
Also for Coosa, Sarah Arran had seven kills, eight digs and one ace, Mary-Kathryn Broadway had five kills and five digs, Ashlee Bailey had three kills and three digs, and Jenna Reynolds added five digs.
The Lady Eagles will be back on the court Thursday at Hiram against the Lady Hornets and North Paulding.
SOFTBALL
Chattooga, Cedartown win in tourney
The Chattooga and Cedartown softball teams came away with victories Saturday in the Lady Catamount Tournament at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
The Lady Indians topped Pickens 3-1 behind the pitching of Clara Wyatt who tossed six innings and struck out four.
Gracelyn Veitch and Kayleigh Byars each had an RBI for Chattooga.
The Lady Bulldogs earned a pair of wins topping Adairsville 4-2 and Ridgeland 10-5 in five innings.
Against Adairsville, Cedartown trailed 2-0 until the Lady Bulldogs put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to surge ahead for the win.
Kaylee Nikolopoulus had two hits for Cedartown, and Carlie Holland had two RBIs.
Against Ridgeland, Holland and Reagan Peek each had three hits and three RBIs, and Marycille Brumby and three RBIs.