A number of prep sports contests were able to be completed Thursday evening before rain and storms forced some to be postponed, and the Coosa girls' soccer team took advantage of it.
The Lady Eagles got a 4-1 win over Region 7-AA foe Armuchee at home, with Emily Martin recording a hat trick to lead the charge.
Ashley Medrano scored Coosa's other goal, while Jasmine Limon had two assists and Evelyn Cruz had one assist. The Lady Eagles are now 7-1 overall and 6-1 in region play.
Armuchee (3-4-1, 1-3 7-AA) will host Gordon Central on Monday, while Coosa will host Model on Tuesday.
TENNIS: Rockmart boys 5, Coosa 0
Setting the pace in the singles matches, Rockmart's boys' tennis team was able to sweep visiting Coosa on Thursday, 5-0.
Timothy Malone won No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, while Bennett Vest and Jackson Norris each won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
In double action, Rockmart's Gavin Tan and Dillon Mahan took the No. 1 line 6-3, 6-3, while Hunter England and Elijah Malone held on for the 6-3, 6-4 win in the No. 2 slot.
Rockmart will host Pepperell today, while Coosa is scheduled to take on Chattooga at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Tuesday.
Rockmart girls 5, Coosa 0
The Lady Jackets kept the wins coming in Rockmart on Thursday as they came out on top against Coosa with a 5-0 final tally as well.
Rockmart No. 1 singles player Mary Ella Owen won 6-0, 6-1, while Emma Evans took a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 and Maryann Earwood won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 slot.
Megan Clanton and Hailey Fairel recovered in the second set at No. 1 doubles to win 6-3, 7-6, and Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart will host Pepperell today, while Coosa is scheduled to take on Chattooga at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Tuesday.
GOLF: Pepperell girls 91, Cedartown 106
The Pepperell girls' golf team got a team victory over Cedartown after a pair of solid rounds on Thursday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown.
The Lady Dragons finished with a score of 91, while Cedartown came in with a 106 in the nine-hole match.
Josie McGraw carded a 44 for Pepperell while teammate Sydnie Edwards shot a 47. Ziorra Stallings was the No. 3 girl for Pepperell with a 67.
Cedartown was paced by Bay McElwee's 52, followed by Evie Blackmon with a 54 and Kensley Houston with a 56.
WEDNESDAY'S LATE CONTESTS
SOCCER: Pepperell boys 10, Chattooga 0
Ramiro Alanis scored three goals and had two assists to lift the Pepperell boys' soccer team to a 10-0 win against region opponent Chattooga in Summerville.
The game was called with eight minutes left in regulation because of the mercy rule.
Landon Camp scored two goals and had an assist for the Dragons (6-2-1, 6-2 7-AA), Tony Sucuqui had two goals and an assist, while Ryan Hurst and Jimmy Rivera each scored a goal and had an assist.
Will Helton and Ridge Carden each scored a goal, and Josh Ross added an assist. Pepperell keepers Keelan Long and Andrew Wilder combined in goal for the shutout.
Pepperell is at Gordon Central on Tuesday for another region contest, while Chattooga (0-8-1, 0-6) will host Dade County.
Rockmart boys 2, Model 0
Rockmart keeper Nathan Bonito recorded 17 saves to earn the clean sheet against Region 7-AA opponent Model on Wednesday to help the Jackets defeat the visiting Blue Devils 2-0.
Xavier Clark and CC Briscoe each scored a goal for Rockmart (4-3, 3-3 7-AA), while Kulan Stocks had an assist.
"I was very proud of our performance," Rockmart coach Chandler Gray said. "Coach (Donnie) Mendence seems to always have the Model program in the top ten in the state, so this was that 'signature match' for us. Our boys have worked hard all season and we are finally beginning to gel."
Model (2-3-1, 1-2 7-AA) will travel to Dade County today, while Rockmart is at Armuchee on Tuesday.