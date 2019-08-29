Coming off a tough extra-inning loss to cross-town rival Model earlier this week, the Armuchee softball team bounced back in a big way with the help of pitcher Kelsie Burkett.
Burkett tossed a no-hitter and struck out two through four innings of work as the Lady Indians rolled past host Gordon Central in a Region 7-AA contest on Thursday.
The Lady Indians (5-4, 3-3 7-AA) led by eight runs after three then racked up nine in the fourth to surge ahead of the Lady Warriors.
Burkett excelled at the plate as well going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Abbie Roberson had two RBIs and a run scored, Olivia Moses had three runs score and an RBI, Delaney Steen had two runs scored and two RBIs, Katie Shinholster and Kelsey Wooten each had two runs scored and an RBI, and Julia Williams had two runs scored. Shinholster also had three stolen bases.
Dalyn Muse took the loss for Gordon Central.
Armuchee hosts Coahulla Creek on Wednesday, while Gordon Central (4-7, 1-4) hosts Chattooga.
Coosa 4, Model 2, 8 inn.
Down by just one run heading into the seventh inning, the Model softball team scored a run to prolong the game and send it to extra innings.
The Lady Eagles, however, scored two runs in the top of the eighth to seal the Region 7-AA win in Shannon.
Abby Jacobs pitched all eight innings for the Lady Eagles (5-6, 2-4 7-AA) and struck eight in the win. For Model (3-6, 2-4), Claire Chamberlain struck out 11 in the loss.
For Coosa, Tajeh Spivey had three hits and an RBI, and Katelyn Montgomery had two hits and two RBIs.
Coosa hosts Rome on Wednesday, while Model hosts Cedartown.