The Armuchee boys’ tennis team earned two shutouts Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, topping Chattooga and Dade County 5-0 in a rare doubleheader on the courts.
Against Chattooga, Darby Hopper won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Ethan McGhee took No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0, and Eli Brock won at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Jackson House and Baron St. Clair won 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, and Ethan Hoover and David Lovett won No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-4.
Against Dade County, Hopper won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, McGhee won at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Brock won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
House and St. Clair won No. 1 doubles 8-2 in an eight-game pro set, and Hoover Lovett teamed up to win 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Armuchee will face Coosa today at 4 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center.
Armuchee girls earn pair of wins
The Armuchee girls’ tennis team took down Chattooga and Dade County by scores of 4-1 Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
At No. 1 singles, Brook Dellis won 6-0, 6-0, Hannah Dellis won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Chloe Purdy won 6-1,6-1 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Taylor Harris and Blaine Fox won 9-7, 6-4.
The Lady Indians then topped Dade County in eight-game pro sets.
Hannah Dellis won 9-7 at No. 2 singles, and Purdy won 8-3 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Harris and Haley Mathis won 8-4, and Madysen Hurley and Ansley Reece won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Indians will face Coosa today at 4 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center.
Model boys 5, Dade County 0
The Model boys’ tennis team improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in region play Wednesday with a 5-0 shutout against Dade County at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Parker Stone and Teller Abdou both won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and Eli Abdou won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
Micah Veillon and Braxton Sims teamed up to win 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Cole Locklear and Barton Sopata won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Model is at Rockmart today at 4:30 p.m.
Model girls 3, Dade County 2
The Model girls’ tennis team dropped two singles matches Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, but held on for a 3-2 win against Dade County.
Evalyn Edwards won at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Emily Hicks and Ella Burgess won 6-4, 7-6, 6-4, and Miya Blanton and Brooke Roberts won at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-2.
The Lady Blue Devils are at Rockmart today at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL: Rome 4, Paulding County 0
Caleb Ellard was 2-for-4 with a home run at the plate for the Rome High baseball team as the Wolves came away with a 4-0 Region 7-5A road win against Paulding County on Wednesday.
Xavier Roberts-Donaldson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Rome, while Sevie Andrews and Connor Bullard each had an RBI.
Alden Astin earned the win for the Wolves, striking out eight over six innings. Grant Grodeman tossed one inning in relief.
Rome (8-4, 6-2 7-5A) is on the road again Friday for a region contest against Hiram.
GOLF: Pepperell girls 107, Rome 132
Pepperell’s Sydnie Edwards shot a 51 Wednesday as the Lady Dragons’ golf team topped Rome by shooting a 107 to the Lady Wolves’ 132 at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Josie McGraw carded a 56 for Pepperell. Rome’s Grace Buck shot a 63, while Anna Cate Loveman and Grace Greer both shot 69s.
The Lady Dragons will compete in the Floyd County Invitational on Monday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course. Rome will face Coosa and Model at Stonebridge on April 1.
Rome boys 228, Coosa 251
Rome’s Barritt Cowan shot a 45 as the Wolves' golf team topped Coosa with a 228 to the Eagles’ 251 on Wednesday at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Coosa’s Brayden Cooper shot a 57 to lead the Eagles.
Rome will face Coosa and Model at Stonebridge on April 1. Coosa will next compete Tuesday at the Floyd County Invitational at Stonebridge.
TUESDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
SOCCER: Gordon Central girls 2, Pepperell 1
Asnley Davenport scored Pepperell’s lone goal in a 2-1 road loss to Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central for the Lady Dragons’ first loss of the soccer season.
Goalkeeper Trista Ely had three saves, and Bre Culpepper had two. The Lady Dragons (7-1, 7-1 7-AA) host Coosa on Tuesday.
Pepperell boys 2, Gordon Central 0
The Pepperell boys’ soccer team shut out host Gordon Central 2-0 in a Region 7-AA contest.
Ramiro Alanis scored a goal and had an assist, and Jimmy Rivera scored Pepperell’s other goal. Goalkeeper Andrew Wilder had six saves for the Dragons.
Pepperell is at Alexander today at 7:30 p.m. in a non-region match.